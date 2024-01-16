Graham Dwyer’s latest attempt to overturn murder conviction to open before Supreme Court

Graham Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of the murder of Elaine O’Hara in 2012. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Graham Dwyer’s latest attempt to have his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara overturned opens today before the Supreme Court.

Dwyer is now in the ninth year of a life sentence imposed after his conviction in 2015 and this could be his final appeal in an Irish court.

After the Court of Appeal last March dismissed his appeal against his conviction, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a further appeal on specific grounds.

The legal issues for decision by the seven-judge court, presided over by Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, include matters concerning the admission of mobile phone call data records at Dwyer’s criminal trial.

Dwyer’s lawyers contend the data should not have been admitted due to it being retained and accessed under a 2011 Irish law struck down in 2014 by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The determination of those issues, they submit, will probably require legal questions to be referred to the CJEU.

In its published determination agreeing to hear the appeal, a panel of Supreme Court judges said the illegality involved requires to be properly characterised because the data was obtained in compliance with the 2011 Communications (Retention of Data) Act which was enacted here to conform with an EU Directive but was later deemed inconsistent with EU law.

The scope and application of legislation governing court directions in conviction appeals is another issue for consideration.

Dwyer has always denied murdering Ms O’Hara, who was aged 36 when she was last seen in August 2012 in a park in Shanganagh, south Dublin. Some of her remains were found on Killakee mountain just over a year later and she was identified from dental records.

In dismissing Dwyer’s appeal against conviction, the Court of Appeal said there was enough evidence to support the conviction, even if the disputed call data evidence had been excluded. The “limited” and “not very significant” call data evidence was properly admitted into evidence, it held. Other evidence linked Dwyer to two phones that formed part of the prosecution case, the appeal court said.

Before his conviction appeal was heard, Dwyer brought and won a High Court challenge to the 2011 Irish law under which the mobile phone metadata was retained and accessed by gardaí investigating Ms O’Hara’s death.

The State appealed the High Court decision to the Supreme Court which referred issues of EU law to the CJEU. The State conceded the appeal after the CJEU upheld Dwyer’s arguments.

Dwyer’s trial was told a Nokia phone found in Vartry Reservoir in Co Wicklow in 2013 was used to send Ms O’Hara messages, including one about stabbing, culminating in a text dated August 22nd, 2012 – the last day she was seen – to “go down to the shore and wait”.

Lawyers for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), in opposing any further appeal by Dwyer, argued the call data evidence played a limited role in securing his conviction.

The DPP also submitted that because the Supreme Court is already considering, in two separate appeals heard last year, what legal test should be applied when considering the admissibility of phone data acquired under the 2011 regime, no issue of general public importance arose in Dwyer’s appeal.

However, the Supreme Court panel determined that a refusal to hear the appeal could “give rise to a material risk of injustice” as Dwyer’s conviction would then be final and unappealable regardless of the outcome of the other appeals.