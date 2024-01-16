Gardaí given month to obtain DPP directions in Tina Satchwell murder case against husband

Richard Satchwell at Clonmel District Court in October 2023 in connection with the murder of his wife, Tina. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Gardaí have been given a month by a judge to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the murder of Tina Satchwell, or face having the murder charge against her husband, Richard, struck out.

Judge Brian O’Shea said he would mark the murder charge against Richard Satchwell pre-emptory against the State when adjourning the case until February 13th next for the DPP’s directions.

This means that the murder charge will be struck out on that date unless gardaí have obtained directions by then. As a result, Mr Satchwell would be released and gardaí would have to charge him again.

Judge O’Shea issued the pre-emptory warning at the end of Mr Satchwell’s sixth court appearance, at Clonmel District Court on Tuesday by video link from Limerick Prison.

Mr Satchwell (57) was charged by gardaí on October 14th last with the murder of Ms Satchwell (45) at the home that they shared at Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20th, 2017.

Sgt Tom O’Brien confirmed to Judge O’Shea that the file on the case is now with the DPP. Gardaí are still awaiting the DPP’s directions and seeking a continuing remand in custody.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy, deputising for Mr Satchwell’s solicitor Eddie Burke, said Mr Burke had been unable to confirm with Mr Satchwell before court if he would consent to a four-week remand.

The judge then informed Mr Satchwell that he could remand him in custody for a fortnight without his consent, and that he could only remand him for four weeks with his consent.

Mr Satchwell told Judge O’Shea that he would consent to a four-week remand in the case and the judge remanded him to appear again on February 13th by video link.

He then advised Sgt O’Brien that he would mark the case pre-emptory against the State for that date and Sgt O’Brien said that gardaí would be seeking the DPP’s directions as soon as possible.

Prior to Mr Satchwell’s last court appearance on January 2nd, Judge O’Shea had sought assurances from investigating gardaí that the file would be sent to the DPP by January 2nd.

“I know these investigations are complex, but you don’t have to have all the bells and whistles attached before the file can be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” said the judge.

Supt Adrian Gamble acknowledged as much, but said the file involved the inclusion of some reports outside the control of An Garda Síochána, and this was why the file had taken so long to finalise.

Ms Satchwell was reported missing to gardaí by Mr Satchwell on March 24th, 2017, but despite an extensive search by gardaí they found no trace of her over the intervening six years and six months.

Her remains were found buried in the house on October 11th last by gardaí during a search of the property.

A native of Leicester in the British midlands, Mr Satchwell moved to Ireland after he married Tina Dingivan in Oldham in 1991.