Man who allegedly caused death of journalism student in hit-and-run refused bail

A man described by gardaí as “a danger to the community” was refused bail on Tuesday after being charged with causing the death of a journalism student in a hit-and-run collision.

Gardaí arrested Kieran Fogarty (20) of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick on Tuesday and charged him with offences including dangerous driving causing the death of University of Limerick (UL) student, Joe Drennan, on Friday, October 13th, 2023.

Mr Fogarty was also charged with driving without insurance or a licence at the time.

Det Gda Shane O’Neilltold a bail hearing at Limerick District Court that moments before the fatal collision, Mr Fogarty was observed by Gardaí driving a black BMW “dangerously” and “at speed”.

Mr Fogarty overtook a garda patrol car at speed as he drove from Annacotty towards Limerick City.

Gardaí activated the patrol car’s sirens and followed Mr Fogarty “at a safe distance”, Det O’Neill said.

He alleged the BMW “driven by Kieran Fogarty” continued at speed, and broke a red light, colliding with a white Volkswagen, injuring the male driver and female front seat passenger.

Det O’Neill said Mr Fogarty then “lost control” of the BMW, which mounted a kerb near a bus stop, and struck Mr Drennan who was fatally injured.

He further claimed Mr Fogarty exited the BMW “and failed to remain at the scene and failed to render assistance to Joe Drennan”.

“The DPP is considering further serious charges,” said Det O’Neill.

He objected to bail, saying there was strong evidence against Mr Fogarty including CCTV footage which placed the accused as the only occupant of the car.

Det O’Neill alleged “DNA” found by forensic investigators on an airbag that had deployed in the BMW in the collision on the night “matched Kieran Fogarty”.

He said Gardaí had also found text messages in which Mr Fogarty allegedly discussed leaving the jurisdiction and in which he told people he was involved in a collision in which a person had died.

Det O’Neill said that, given the “seriousness of the charges” Kieran Fogarty was in his opinion, “a danger to the community” and should not be released on bail.

If granted bail Mr Fogarty could commit further serious offences and may not answer the charges against him, he said the.

The court heard Mr Fogarty’s partner is due to give birth in June to the couple’s first child.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican said Mr Fogarty was entitled to the presumption of innocence and that the charges against him were “allegations”.

She remanded Mr Fogarty in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link on January 23rd.

From Mountrath, Co Laois, Mr Drennan, who was editor-in-chief at the University of Limerick student newspaper, Limerick Voice, was shortlisted for Journalist of the Year at the 2023 Student Media Awards.