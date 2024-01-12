Bill Kenneally inquiry hears teenage boys complained about him decades before first conviction

The South Eastern Health Board (SEHB) was told of multiple instances of 'inappropriate behaviour' by convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally, a commission of investigation has heard

Brian Walker (52) told the commission of attending counselling after he told his mother and a teacher in school of getting lifts home from Kenneally during which Kenneally made inappropriate suggestions to him and threatened him with violence if he told anyone.

The teacher in his school, Tom Meehan, was also a school counsellor, Mr Walker told the commission. “I thought that would be the end of everything.” However, in subsequent years he saw other young teenage boys in Kenneally’s car. “Bill Kenneally simply moved on.”

The commission is investigating the response of the State and other agencies to allegations against Kenneally, who pleaded guilty to multiple cases of child sex abuse in late 2015 and is in jail for the abuse of children in Waterford between 1979 and 1990.

The witness said he was given lifts home by Kenneally in the mid-1980s at a time when he was in his mid-teens. He said he had been “groomed” by Kenneally but never abused, and that the convicted paedophile had given money and alcohol to teenage boys.

Marcus Stewart SC, for the commission, read from a file from the SEHB and a note from Dr Geraldine Nolan in relation to seeing Kevin Keating, a friend of Mr Walker; Mr Walker; and other teenage boys concerning their allegations about Kenneally.

There was “a question of money changing hands” and the boys being told by Kenneally they would be “hurt or killed” if they told anyone, the note said.

Dr Nolan recorded that the boys had made allegations “certainly of inappropriate behaviour” but there were “no allegations of specific sexual activity” and that Kenneally would need to be “monitored closely”.

Mr Walker said Mrs Keating had warned other mothers about Kenneally at the time. He also said that last year his mother had told him that Mrs Keating was offered money by the Kenneallys to stop raising the matter.

Another witness, Waterford businessman Tom Murphy (74), said the Kenneallys were a very powerful family in the city, with their own bus service, pubs, and their involvement in the Fianna Fáil party. Brendan Kenneally, Bill Kenneally’s uncle, was a TD for the city.

He said it was his belief the late chief supt Sean Cashman was promoted to that position with the support of Fianna Fáil and the Kenneallys, because of the Bill Kenneally case. That was how the late garda “got his stripes”, the commission of investigation was told.

Mr Murphy said he was told by chief supt Cashman, who he knew very well, that Bill Kenneally had been brought into the Garda station on a St Stephen’s Day or the day after St Stephen’s Day in the company of his uncle, Brendan Kenneally, and “left here a chastened boy”.

He had fallen out with chief supt Cashman over this, he said, and told him that when young people from poorer backgrounds stole a packet of cigarettes, they ended up before the courts.

Mr Murphy said he believed this occurred many years prior to his learning that one of his children, Barry Murphy, had been one of Kenneally’s victims. He believed he was told by his son much later, when he was a married man, and thought this was in 2013, a time when chief Supt Cashman was long retired.

Responding to Barra McCrory SC, for some of Kenneally’s victims, including Barry Murphy, Mr Murphy agreed it might be the case that he had gone to the Garda station after being contacted in the late 1980s by the mother of another of Kenneally’s victims, and warned about Kenneally.

The hearing continues.