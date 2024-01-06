Woman (30s) arrested following seizure of cannabis valued at €500,000 in Kildare charged

The woman is due to appear before Naas District Court at lunchtime on Saturday.

A woman (30s) arrested following the seizure of €500,000 cannabis in Clane, Co Kildare on Thursday, January 4th has been charged. She is due to appear before Naas District Court at lunchtime.

Approximately 25kg of cannabis herb was discovered when gardaí searched a house in the Clane area last Thursday as part of Operation Tara, an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in north Kildare.

More to follow.