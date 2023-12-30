Man charged in relation to fatal assault in Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve

Mr Sherry had entered the restaurant with a gun. Photograph: Gofundme

A man has been charged following a fatal assault at a Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve.

The man is due to appear at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

Tristan Sherry (26) was fatally wounded following the incident at Browne’s Steakhouse on Blanchardstown’s main street in what gardaí believe was a botched attempted shooting.

Mr Sherry had entered the restaurant with a gun, allegedly planning to target a number of diners.

