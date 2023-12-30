Man (22) charged with murder of Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry in a Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve.
Michael Andrecut, with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, appeared before a special court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning, after he was charged with murder at Blanchardstown Garda station on Friday night at 11.47pm.
Det Sgt Mark Murphy told the court that Mr Andrecut made no reply to the charge. After caution, Det Sgt Murphy handed Mr Andrecut a copy of the charge sheet, he told the court.
Counsel for Mr Andrecut, Brian Tunny, applied to the court for legal aid, and handed in a statement of means to the court. Legal aid was granted.
Mr Andrecut was remanded in custody, with Judge Stephanie Coggins adjourning the matter until January 2nd for mention at Cloverhill District Court.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here