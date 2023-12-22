Former Christian Brother (87) appears in court on historical abuse charges

A former Christian Brother, Jack Manning, is to be sent forward for trial on indictment on 60 charges of child sex abuse in the 1970s involving six alleged victims.

Mr Manning (87) appeared in the Dublin District Court on a wheelchair on Friday where Judge Fiona Brennan adjourned the case to March 15th next, for the serving of the book of evidence. Mr Manning, who was represented in court by solicitor Donough Molloy of Sheehan and Partners, is on continuing bail.

The former Christian Brother, with an address in a Dublin nursing home, is charged with indecent assault on the alleged victims on dates in the early to mid-1970s at Westland Row Christian Brothers School, South Cumberland Street, Dublin 2.

There are nine charges involving one alleged victim, twelve against three others, and three against a sixth.