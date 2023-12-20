Man (22) charged in connection with alleged hit and run in Dublin two years ago

The accused appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Swords District Court on Wednesday morning.

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged hit and run incident in Dublin over two years ago.

The incident occurred on the Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 on Sunday, October 25th, 2021 at about 11.15pm.

At the time gardaí issued a witness appeal and said a motorcycle had collided with a female pedestrian who was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

Clayton Lieghio, with an address at 88 Primrose Grove, Darndale, Dublin appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Swords District Court on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE

He was charged with endangerment and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The case was adjourned to Cloverhill District Court on Friday.