Nine M50 toll evaders fined total of €107,000 at Dublin District Court

Nine motorists were fined €107,000 on Monday for unpaid M50 tolls, including a man who used the motorway more than 550 times.

The defendants did not attend their scheduled Dublin District Court hearings, and Judge Anthony Halpin imposed fines ranging from €5,000 to €19,000 for their absence.

Car owners faced five sample charges for dodging the tolls on Ireland’s busiest motorway from April to June.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the State agency responsible for road and public transport infrastructure, prosecuted them after sending each driver hundreds of warning letters.

Judge Halpin noted the vehicle types and overall records of outstanding charges, and that the motorists did not turn up to court despite getting summonses.

In each case, he heard evidence of the motorists’ level of engagement with the M50 operators and details of vehicle ownership.

The lowest fine, €5,000, was imposed on a private vehicle owner who paid for 30 out of 325 trips. The driver with the worst record paid for none of his 559 trips, which cost €3.20 each. He was was fined €19,000.

The fines must be paid within six months, and the motorists were also ordered to pay €350 in costs.

Prosecuting counsel Thomas Rice (instructed by Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors) said the cases against nine defendants could proceed in their absence.

Five cases were adjourned for drivers to engage with the motorway operators about the money they still owe. Four others were withdrawn, having resolved their cases.