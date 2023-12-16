Carer who allegedly pursued and rammed garda car granted bail

Gardai at the scene of the incident involving a Garda car in Dublin city centre on Friday. Photo: Damien Storan.

A homeless shelter carer who allegedly pursued and twice rammed a garda car in Dublin city centre resulting in two officers being hospitalised has been granted bail.

The gardaí were taken to the Mater University Hospital after the incident on Friday just after midday and were discharged that night.

Investigating gardaí arrested Declan Murphy, 48, of The Orchard, Greenwood, Ayrfield, Dublin and he was detained at Mountjoy Garda station where he was charged with two counts of criminal damage and for dangerous driving at North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7.

The accused was then held and brought before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Sergeant Nigel Petrie told Judge Toale that Mr Murphy replied “no comment” when each charge was put to him.

He objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case and possible witness interference.

Garda Sergeant Petrie alleged that about 12.20pm the accused approached a patrol car carrying Garda Philip Carroll and Garda Shane Barrett who was driving.

The patrol car had been stopped at traffic lights when the accused attempted an “unwanted approach” and interaction with Garda Barrett who knew him and declined. The court heard he told him to speak to his sergeant.

It was alleged the accused said “wait and see what happens so” and the garda car moved on when the lights turned green.

The contested bail hearing was told, the driver of a black 2020-reg Renault Cleo intentionally rammed the garda car from the rear before, pursued it and rammed it a second time on the driver’s side.

The court heard it caused significant damage and the two officers were taken to hospital for treatment for neck and back pain.

The sergeant said the collisions pushed the garda car on to the path and Sergeant Petrie feared for the safety of gardaí and members of the public.

Garda Carroll told the bail hearing he heard loud revving and there was collision from the rear which “flung” him forward before a second ramming.

The court heard the accused waited at the scene and gave gardaí his licence.

The judge also heard there was on going issue between the accused and Garda Barrett and it was feared he could approach him again.

Mr Murphy did not address the court but his solicitor Sean McCormack said his client who works part-time would abide by any conditions.

Judge Toale granted bail in his bond of €100 and ordered him to provide his phone number to gardaí, sign on daily at Raheny Garda station, stay out of parts of north Dublin except for work or visits to his parents and have no contact with Garda Barrett, directly or indirectly.

He ordered him to appear again on January 4th pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.