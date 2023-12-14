Former British soldier to stand trial for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday

The scene in St Mary’s Church, Derry in 1972 during a Requiem Mass for the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday. One more person who was wounded died later. Photograph: PA/PA Wire

The former British soldier known as Solider F is to stand trial for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday more than 50 years ago.

A former member of the British army’s Parachute Regiment, Soldier F is charged with the murder of Jim Wray and William McKinney as well as five attempted murders in Derry on January 30th, 1972.

Thirteen people died when members of the regiment opened fire on anti-internment marchers in the city’s Bogside. A fourteenth person died later.

At a hearing in Derry on Thursday following several years of evidence and submissions, District Judge Ted Magill said he’d had a long time to consider this case and “I don’t require any more time”. He said he was returning Soldier F for trial on all charges to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed in January.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced last year that it would recommence proceedings against Soldier F.

It dropped the case following the collapse of a separate trial against two other former soldiers, but this decision was overruled by the High Court following a legal challenge taken by the relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday. The prosecution of Soldier F had reached the committal stage at Derry Magistrates’ Court at the time of its suspension.

At a previous hearing Judge Magill had ruled that hearsay evidence from some of the civilian witnesses who are now deceased could be admitted in evidence with one exception where there were inconsistencies in statements.

Speaking outside Derry Court, Mickey McKinney, brother of William McKinney, welcomed the decision. “Next month represents the 52nd anniversary of the events of Bloody Sunday. Witnesses are dying and becoming unavailable. It is therefore incumbent upon the Crown to bring this prosecution to a swift and successful conclusion,” he said.