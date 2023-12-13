Man admitted his heroin deals led to Cork ‘epidemic of overdoses’, court told

A judge at Cork District Court heard that Josh McGuinness (30) was 'caught red-handed' with heroin and crack cocaine. Photograph: Jason Michael

A father of three has been denied bail after he allegedly admitted in a Garda interview that his heroin deals were responsible for what the judge called “an epidemic of overdoses” in Cork in recent days.

The confession was allegedly made by Josh McGuinness, of no fixed abode but originally from Harmonstown Road in Raheny in Dublin, who appeared before Cork District Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was charged with four counts. He was charged with being in possession of cocaine and heroin for his own use and for sale and supply when he was stopped on Tuesday in Cork city centre.

Det Gda Derry O’Brien said that Mr McGuinness made certain disclosures when he was being detained for questioning in Cork on Tuesday.

READ MORE

“Mr McGuinness made admissions in relation to knowing that deals being sold were to blame for the recent epidemic of overdoses in Cork city of the past week.”

Det Gda O’Brien also gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr McGuinness made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork on Tuesday evening.

Det Gda O’Brien said that when Mr McGuinness was stopped and searched at Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork on Tuesday morning he was found to be in possession of heroin with a street value of €2,000 and crack cocaine worth €1,000

He stated that Mr McGuinness was caught “red-handed” and that the drugs were broken down into bags for dealing.

The court heard that the drugs seized allegedly comprised of 24 deals of crack cocaine and 21 deals of heroin. Det Gda O’Brien said that Mr McGuinness had a severe crack cocaine habit of his own and often ended up using 15 to 20 deals of the drug at a cost of €600 a day.

Det Gda O’Brien said that gardaí were objecting to bail arising out of the seriousness of the charge, and the possibility of reoffending. He stressed that gardaí were also objecting to bail in the case on the grounds of “public safety”.

“If he is granted bail he will go back to selling suspect bags of diamorphine.”

Solicitor Eddie Burke said that his client suffers from serious mental health issues and sees a doctor every fortnight. He said that Mr McGuiness lives with his mother in Raheny in Dublin.

However, Det Gda O’Brien said that the accused had in fact been residing in hostels in Dublin city centre in recent times. He said that he didn’t believe that Mr McGuinness would abide by the terms of any bail granted to him, including curfews or signing on at his local Garda station.

Mr McGuinness gave evidence in the witness box. He said that he was willing to obey any bail conditions set down by the court. He also expressed his willingness to stay out of Cork and to avoid trouble.

Judge Mary Dorgan declined to grant bail in the case arising out of the “gravity of the offence” and the nature of the evidence she had heard. She said that she was cognisant of the serious issue of the accused allegedly making drug deals that were related to a large number of overdoses in Cork in recent days.

“He was caught red-handed and it is alleged that he made admissions to being responsible for the recent epidemic of overdoses.”

Judge Dorgan remanded Mr McGuinness in custody to appear in court again on December 20th next.