Girl (13) settles case for €115,000 over alleged treatment delay leaving her with double vision

The girl must wear prism glasses and has issues with double vision, to some degree, in one of her eyes

A girl who claims she has been left with some double vision after an alleged delay in treatment at University Hospital Limerick for an eye abscess has settled her High Court action for €115,000.

Lorna Browne was seven years of age and at school when she developed a very large and aggressive lump on her left eye, the High Court heard.

Patrick Treacy SC instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitors, for the girl, told the court it was their case the girl who was admitted to the emergency department of University Hospital Limerick in December 2017, did not have the abscess drained for two days.

Counsel said it was their further contention that the abscess should not have been drained by incision and the girl who is now 13 years of age has been left with a scar.

READ MORE

He said she has been left with double vision in her left eye and has to wear glasses with a prism. Counsel said experts on both sides differ about the double vision, the Health Service Executive’s experts saying it was only in the extreme upper gaze.

Lorna Browne, of Galbally, Co Limerick, had through her mother, Catherine Browne, sued the HSE.

The girl was brought to the hospital emergency department when her swollen eye did not settle and she was also suffering from headaches.

She was admitted to the hospital on December 1st, 2017, and stayed there until she was transferred for drainage surgery on December 3rd, 2017. She remained in hospital for another eight days and treated with antibiotics.

She claimed there was a failure to treat her effectively and expeditiously.

Her treatment was delayed unduly and unnecessarily, ginging rise to the double vision, she alleged.

It was further claimed that a surgical procedure was performed in a manner that was unnecessarily invasive and damaging to the girl’s appearance.

Counsel told the court a full defence was indicated in the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable. He conveyed his best wishes to the girl and her family.