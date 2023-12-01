Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes found guilty of two counts of violent disorder

Kyle Hayes (25) was acquitted of assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy outside the nightclub on the same night. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Five-time All Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes has been found guilty of two counts of violent disorder after a nightclub incident in 2019.

One of the offences took place inside Icon nightclub in Limerick city and the other outside the venue on October 28th 2019.

Mr Hayes was acquitted of assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy outside the nightclub on the same night.

Mr McCarthy’s friend Craig Cosgrave (24) was acquitted on a single count of violent disorder.

The jury of seven men and five women reached unanimous decisions after deliberating for over four hours at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.

Mr Hayes (25) was accused of having been part of a “mob” that “chased”, “punched”, “stamped on” and “kicked” Mr McCarthy (24) during a “vicious and sustained attack” outside the nightclub on the night in question.

The four-time All Star hurler was also alleged to have punched Mr McCarthy on the dance floor of the nightclub after having earlier squared up to him and Mr McCarthy’s friend, Mr Cosgrave.

Cillian McCarthy at Limerick District Court. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

The prosecution claimed Mr Hayes was upset at this because one of the women was seeing a friend of his.

Mr Hayes denied these accusations, and specifically one count of assaulting Mr McCarthy, causing him harm, as well as two counts of violent disorder.

Mr Cosgrave, from Caherally, Grange, Co Limerick, who allegedly threw punches on the dance floor while trying defend himself and Mr McCarthy, is charged with violent disorder in the club.

Earlier in the trial, Judge Dermot Sheehan told the jury to discharge themselves regarding charges against Jai Chaudri (22) of Carheeny, Kildimo, who was accused of assault causing harm to Mr McCarthy, and one count of violent disorder.

Two gardaí gave evidence they saw Mr Hayes kicking a male on the ground outside the Icon nightclub on the night.

One of the gardaí, Detective Garda Dean Landers, said he told Mr Hayes to remain where he was, and that Mr Hayes broke free from his grip and ran away.

Det Gda Landers said he “chased” the Limerick hurler, repeatedly shouting him “Gardaí, stop” but he kept running.

The detective eventually caught up with the Limerick hurler and arrested him.

During interviews with gardaí Mr Hayes denied assaulting Mr McCarthy and he admitted running away because he said gardaí were “roaring” at him.

He told gardaí he eventually stopped running because he thought running away “made me look guilty”.

Another witness, Christopher Heelan, told the court he saw Mr Hayes “punch” and “stand on” Mr McCarthy outside the Icon.

Mr McCarthy gave evidence that Mr Hayes approached himself and Craig Cosgrave in Smyths Bar earlier on the night and and warned them to “stay the f**k away” from two females, who both men were friends with and chatting innocently with.

Mr McCarthy said Mr Hayes later “charged” towards him on the dance floor, and punched him in the head a number of times.

He told the jury that CCTV footage they had seen “clearly” showed Kyle Hayes punching him.

More to follow….