Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman in Cork

A man has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a 51-year-old woman who was killed after she was struck by a car while at home in Cork for the funeral of her uncle.

Michael Lucey (42) of Derryvaleen, Ballingeary, Co Cork, appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Gobnait Twomey.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. The court heard the quantity of alcohol detected on the date of the offence was 179 mgs of alcohol per 100mls of urine. The offence occurred on December 13th, 2022, in Ballingeary village.

Defence counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said it was an “awful situation” and that her client hoped his guilty plea would be of “some ease” following the loss of Ms Twomey.

Victim impact statements are to be prepared. The sentencing hearing was adjourned for their preparation.

Judge Helen Boyle offered her sincere condolences to members of the Twomey family who were present in court for the short sentencing hearing. The defendant was remanded on bail until the next hearing on February 13th, 2024.

Ms Twomey was a native of Ballingeary and had been living in Finglas, Dublin at the time of her death. The physiotherapist had returned home for the funeral of her uncle when tragedy struck.

