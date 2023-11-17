Ashling Murphy case: ‘Because of you, I will never get to marry my soulmate,’ partner tells Jozef Puska

Ashling Murphy was murdered after she went for a jog along the Grand Canal about 2.51pm on January 12th 2022.

Being with Ashling Murphy was “quite simply heaven on earth”, she was “simply everything to me”, her distraught partner has told the Central Criminal Court.

Ryan Casey was in constant tears as he read a victim impact statement outlining the joy of his six-year relationship with Ashling and the plans they had to marry, have children and design their dream home.

Her murder meant he had lost his partner in life, “my closest friend, my best friend”, he said.

“Ashling was simply everything to me and I simply lost everything.”

READ MORE

The pain of losing Ashling in such a “horrific, senseless and beyond evil” way is indescribable, he said. This pain was inflicted by “the lowest of the low”, he said.

Taking Ashling’s life is our life sentence, a sentence for which there is no parole, he said. The man who did this should be given the maximum sentence possible, he said.

“Ashling had so much life and love to give, she was taken from us far too soon.”

Ashling Murphy's brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey pictured reading statement with family and friends outside The Criminal Courts of Justice today after Jozef Puska was found guilty of the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy. Photograph: Collins Courts

Turning to Jozef Puska, who last week was convicted of Ashling’s murder, he said: “You have no idea and will you never have any idea of the level of connection and love Ashling and I shared... you have no idea the love we had for each other. Because of you I have lost my Ashling, because of you, I will never get to marry my soulmate, because of you I will never see her smile again, because of you I have to somehow carry on without her”.

“You smirked, you smiled and you showed no remorse which sums you up the kind of person you are, the epitome of pure evil,” he said.He was aged 15 when he met Ashling at a disco and he knew way back then there was something special about her and they were in a relationship with weeks.

They went their separate ways in 2014 because they were so young, they kept in constant touch and in late 2016 he asked her to be his girlfriend and gave her a watch which she practically never took off and which her mother now wears.

[ The murder of Ashling Murphy changed Ireland, so why are we still going in circles on gender-based violence? ]

Puska was in court today to hear the statements before the mandatory life sentence is imposed on him following his conviction last week by unanimous jury verdict of the murder of 23-year-old Ms Murphy at Grand Canal Way, Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th 2022.

In another statement, Kathleen Murphy said Ashling was one in a million and her murder has left “such a void in our home, I can’t bear it”. She said the “monster” who murdered her daughter should never see the light of day again.

Ms Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck which caused acute blood loss and her heart to stop. Neither she nor Puska, a 33-year-old native of Slovakia living in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, since 2015 with his wife and five children, were known to each other, the court was told.

Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, had pleaded not guilty to her murder. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment but Mr Justice Tony Hunt adjourned a sentencing hearing until today so as to hear victim impact statements.

Ms Murphy’s father Ray and brother Cathal were also in the packed court along with many supporters from their home town of Tullamore. At least one member of the jury was back in court for the sentence hearing.

At the outset of the sentencing hearing, Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, called Detective Sergeant David Scahill, from Tullamore Garda Station, to confirm evidence heard during the three week trial, which began before the jury on October 16th last.

Det Sgt Scahill confirmed Ms Murphy had died as a result of 12 sharp force injuries, including 11 stab wounds to her neck.

He confirmed the evidence against Puska included admissions to murder made by him while in hospital on January 14th 2022; DNA evidence; eye witness evidence and CCTV evidence concerning his movements on January 12th 2022.

He confirmed Puska had lived with his wife and five children, along with his two brothers, their wives and children, at his address at Lynally Grove in Mucklagh.

The judge said, despite a “detour” early on in the murder investigation, it was an impressive investigation.

The hearing is continuing.