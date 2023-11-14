Settlement reached in Dublin woman’s case against singer Rihanna over email and call

A resolution has been reached in a High Court action against singer Rihanna. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

A resolution has been reached in a Dublin woman’s High Court action against singer and businesswoman Rihanna over alleged “malicious falsehoods” in an email and a phone call.

Dana Kavanagh (48), of Woodbank Drive, Valley Park, Finglas, had sued Rihanna as “Robyn Fenty aka Rihanna”, with an address at Lafayette Street, New York.

The personal injuries claim was listed for hearing before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

However, the matter did not proceed after Ms Kavanagh’s senior counsel, Barney Quirke, instructed by Tiernan & Co Solicitors, told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds the matter had been settled.

The parties agreed the case could be struck out with an order for costs in favour of the plaintiff, counsel said.

No details of the settlement agreement, which is understood to be confidential, were given in open court.

In her action, Ms Kavanagh claimed she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering because of what she says was a false and malicious email sent on July 11th, 2013, about Ms Kavanagh’s partner, Geoffrey Keating, who was Rihanna’s head of security in 2012 and 2013.

She had also sued over a phone call the singer allegedly made to Ms Kavanagh’s sister-in-law in relation to the same matter.

She had claimed a business she built up with Mr Keating, called Geoff Keating Media, had been destroyed by the allegations.

Rihanna, who was not present in court, denied the claims.

Several years ago Mr Keating launched separate defamation proceedings against the singer that he later discontinued.

In that case, he claimed he was defamed in a series of allegedly false statements contained in an email sent to him and his wife by the defendant in July 2013.

He had claimed the allegations and untrue statements contained in the email had gravely injured his reputation and his business.

However, in 2015 a notice of discontinuance was lodged in the matter bringing those proceedings to an end.