Drugs worth €25,000, luxury car and designer watches seized in Dundalk raid

A man has been arrested and about €25,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in a joint Garda and Revenue operation in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Three designer watches and a luxury car were also seized under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

In total, in excess of €25,000 worth of controlled drugs, a quantity of cash and in excess of €30,000 in assets were seized.

This operation was carried out on Thursday by the Garda Armed Support Unit, Louth Divisional Search Team as well as Revenue Customs officers and the Louth Dog Warden.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in Co. Louth. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.