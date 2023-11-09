Ashling Murphy trial: Jury set to resume deliberations on verdict

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher and musician, was killed while out for a run near her home town of Tullamore, Co Offaly in January 2022 Photograph: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann/PA

A jury at the Central Criminal Court will on Thursday resume considering its verdict in the trial of a man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy along the Grand Canal in Co Offaly early last year.

Jozef Puska (33), a native of Slovakia who has lived with his wife and five children at Mucklagh, Co Offaly since 2015, has denied the murder of the 23-year-old school teacher at Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th, 2022.

The jury has heard Ms Murphy had gone exercising along the canal that afternoon and her body was seen in a bramble covered ditch at Cappincur at about 3.30pm.

Dr SallyAnne Collis, a pathologist, gave evidence that Ms Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck which caused acute blood loss and her heart to stop.

The trial opened before the jury of nine men and three women on October 17th and they heard evidence from 62 witnesses and Mr Puska over 13 days.

Closing addresses were made on Tuesday on behalf of the prosecution and defence after which Mr Justice Tony Hunt began his charge.

In his charge, Mr Justice Hunt went in detail through aspects of the evidence put before the jury.

He said the evidence includes a confession to murder made by Mr Puska while in hospital on January 14th 2022; DNA; eye witness evidence, including Mr Puska’s own testimony; and inferences from Mr Puska’s failure to explain matters including his bicycle being near the crime scene and DNA matching his profile under Ms Murphy’s fingernails.

Having taken them through the evidence, the judge directed the jury members on how to approach their deliberations and concerning the law on murder before sending them to consider their verdict.

All 12 members of the jury should involve themselves in the deliberations, should not be influenced by emotion, should approach their deliberations in a clinical way akin to doctors, and should attempt to reach a unanimous verdict if possible, he said.

If at the end of the day, they are satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of Mr Puska’s guilt, they are obliged to convict him, he said. If they decide the prosecution has not made out its case beyond reasonable doubt, they must acquit him.