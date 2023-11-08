Ashling Murphy trial: Judge tells jury they must consider why accused told some lies

Jozef Puska: denies murder of Ashling Murphy, who was killed while exercising along a canal walkway in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12th 2022. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A judge has told the jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy it is for them to decide why he told some out of court lies to gardaí following his arrest.

Jozef Puska had admitted he told some lies, including that he lied about being stabbed in Blanchardstown on January 12th, 2022, the same day Ms Murphy’s body was found, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said.

Mr Puska had accepted in his evidence in the trial he had told lies about some matters and it was put to him by the prosecution he had “concocted” another set of lies in relation to his evidence he was attacked and stabbed on January 12th by a man wearing a face mask and that same man had gone to to attack Ms Murphy, the judge noted. Mr Puska had replied he was saying what he remembered from January 12th.

The judge said “all sorts of reasons exist for lies” and the jury must consider “the whole panoply of reasons” why lies are told.

The jury must be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the only tenable view in relation to a lie is a guilty view, he said. If they believe there is a reasonably possible innocent explanation for a lie, they must take no notice of the lie and adopt that explanation.

Mr Justice Hunt is continuing charge of the jury on the evidence heard by them during the trial of Jozef Puska and the applicable law.

Mr Puska has denied the murder of the 23-year-old school teacher at Grand Canal Way, Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th 2022. Ms Murphy died after being stabbed 11 times in the neck which severed her voice box, led to acute blood loss and caused her heart to stop.

Mr Puska (33), a native of Slovakia who has been living in Mucklagh, Co Offaly some eight years with his wife and five children, pleaded not guilty when arraigned on the murder charge at the Central Criminal Court on October 16th.

The jury of nine men and three women heard evidence over 13 days from 62 witnesses and from Mr Puska.

Evidence concluded on Monday and closing speeches were made on behalf of the prosecution and defence on Tuesday.

Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, her sister Amy and brother Cathal, and long-time boyfriend Ryan Casey were again in court on Wednesday when the judge’s charge resumed.

Members of Mr Puska’s family, including his parents, were also present.

An overflow courtroom has been made available throughout the trial, where the proceedings can be viewed via video link, due to the level of interest in the case.

After the judge’s charge concludes, the jury will be asked to retire to consider their verdict.

Aspects of evidence

On Wednesday, the judge went through aspects of the evidence put before the jury.

He said this includes the confession to murder made by Mr Puska while in hospital on January 14th, 2022; DNA; eye witness evidence, including the accused’s own testimony; and inferences from Mr Puska’s failure to explain matters including his bicycle being near the crime scene and DNA matching his profile under Ms Murphy’s fingernails.

Addressing the confession evidence, the judge said he did not think anyone was saying that Mr Puska had not said what he said in hospital on January 14th and the jury must decide whether what was said was true.

The judge noted the defence has criticised gardaí over not obtaining a medical assessment of Mr Puska before he made the confession and had said he was in pain, in unfamiliar surroundings with language difficulties and no family members present. The jury must consider those and other criticisms of the Garda actions in relation to Mr Puska while he was in hospital.

There is “no bright line rule” that forbids gardaí carrying out investigative steps on hospital premises, he said.

The issue in this case was “much narrower”, a UK-based medical expert for Mr Puska had said, before a police officer speaks to a patient, they speak to a doctor who carries out an assessment of the patient. That arises where a patient is in the custody of the State, he said. Mr Puska was not in custody on January 14th when he was in hospital.

The defence expert had suggested that best practice is to have an assessment of a patient’s fitness and that kind of process was not carried out in this case.

Police officers have a specific statutory duty to investigate crime and the jury must ask themselves whether they have any reasonable doubt about the propriety of the steps taken by gardaí in this case and the product of those.

There was no medical assessment of Mr Puska obtained by gardaí before he made the admissions, the judge said.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown had inquired about the extent of his injures on January 13th but obtained no information, the judge said.

Reasonable doubt

Mr Puska had undergone a surgical procedure in the hospital which was exploratory and not major, the judge said.

Gardaí went ahead and did what they did and the jury must decide if there is any reasonable doubt about the product of their efforts, he said. A hospital administrator had given evidence, in terms of the availability of medics, it was a Friday night, the judge added.

It is for the jury to decide whether the Garda actions were appropriate or not and the impact, if any, on the admissions, the judge said.

The jury could consider gardaí do not always deal with people in pristine condition, in comfortable surroundings and with no language difficulties, he said.

It is for the jury to assess what the gardaí did and in doing so, it was entitled to consider all the matters they thought are relevant, including evidence from the gardaí present and an interpreter through whom Mr Puska made the admissions.

The evidence was Mr Puska continued talking after making the admissions and expressed concern about the safety of his family and had said he did it but did not intend to do it, Mr Justice Hunt said. Those are also matters to take into account when considering the issue of the reliability of the admissions, he said.

Addressing DNA evidence, the judge said there was no evidence of any previous contact between Ms Murphy and Mr Puska before January 12th, 2022.

Mr Puska had said in his own evidence he was in contact with Ms Murphy at the crime scene and he was puzzled about the DNA under her fingernails because she was wearing gloves. Another witness had said he saw gloves at the scene and one glove was found, the judge said.

The jury had to work out whether the DNA profile had come there as a result of Mr Puska being the perpetrator of a fatal assault or as a result of him helping Ms Murphy after a fatal assault was perpetrated on her by someone else, he said.

The defence had raised the fact another man had been detained and questioned on January 12th in connection with Ms Murphy’s murder, the judge noted. That man was released without charge and is not on trial, he said.

He said there was criticism by the defence of how the prosecution approached Mr Puska’s admissions made in hospital and its approach to a claim made by another man, via an email sent to the Garda Press Office on January 17th, 2022, that he had murdered Ms Murphy.

Wrongly confessed

That other man, who told the gardaí he did not remember sending the email, had alcohol problems and other issues and that he had not murdered Ms Murphy, did not have her DNA under his fingernails and his bicycle was not at the crime scene, the judge said.

It is true that people have wrongly confessed to things and the jury must be “vigilant” and ensure there is no reasonable doubt about the reliability of what Mr Puska said, the judge said.

The judge also addressed the law concerning the right to silence. He said provisions of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 allow for inferences to be drawn from a failure or refusal to account for the presence of an object, substance or mark around their person or in a particular place.

That is the law and gardaí had invoked those provisions when asking Mr Puska to explain the presence of his DNA under Ms Murphy’s fingernails and possession of his Falcon Storm bicycle, with his DNA on it, near the crime scene.

The jury is entitled to draw adverse inferences from Mr Puska’s failure to explain those matters but can only do so if it is satisfied that is the only appropriate inference, he said.

Gardaí had also invoked the 1984 Act when they told Mr Puska that inferences may be drawn from any failure by him to mention any fact he intended to rely on in his defence which clearly called for an explanation. Mr Puska had said he had no comment, he noted.

The jury is entitled to draw adverse inferences from that failure to mention the matters Mr Puska had relied on in his evidence to the trial unless they are satisfied there was a reasonable explanation for not advancing an explanation at the time of his detention, he said.

The charge continues.