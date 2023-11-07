Ashling Murphy trial: ‘Overwhelming’ evidence accused is guilty of murder, jury told

Prosecution counsel Ann Marie Lawlor SC at the trial of Jozef Puska, at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

There is “overwhelming” evidence that Jozef Puska is guilty of the murder of Ashling Murphy and he has “fabricated” a “farcical, contemptible” story that he did not kill her and was instead a “Good Samaritan”, a jury at the Central Criminal Court has been told.

“He killed her, he killed her brutally by inflicting stab wounds upon her,” Anne-Marie Lawlor SC said in her closing address to the jury in the trial of Mr Puska.

Mr Puska, counsel said, hid in a ditch afterwards, fled the scene, stabbed himself and “told lies after lies after lies”.

In his closing speech, Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Puska, said the case is not about emotion, prejudice, sympathy and is “most assuredly not about speculation”.

This case had attracted a lot of media and other attention and the jury might be aware of rumours floating around about a relationship between the two when there was absolutely no such relationship, counsel said.

What happened to Ms Murphy was “barbaric and horrible”, he said.

If two options are available from the evidence, the jury, he said, must choose the option most in favour of the accused unless the prosecution had established otherwise beyond reasonable doubt.

One example is that Mr Puska had said he was trying to help Ms Murphy and Jenna Stack, a runner who came on the scene, who had testified she believed he was holding her down, did not have a clear line of sight about what was taking place, he said.

The jury should be careful about arriving at a position with “a closed mind” when addressing the issues, he said. The arrest of another man on the day Ms Murphy’s body was found was a stark reminder of that, he added.

Mr Puska (33), a native of Slovakia living in Co Offaly some eight years, pleaded not guilty when arraigned on October 16th last on a charge of the murder of Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th 2022. Ms Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck.

The jury heard evidence over 13 days from 62 witnesses before evidence concluded on Monday.

Mr Puska also gave evidence.

Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, her sister Amy and brother Cathal were back in a packed Courtroom 13 today for the closing addresses. Several members of Mr Puska’s family, including his parents, were also present.

An overflow court, which has been provided throughout the trial to allow those who cannot access the courtroom watch the proceedings via video link, was again available.

In her address today, Ms Lawlor said the “fundamental question” for the jury is who killed Ashling Murphy and the prosecution say that was “unequivocally, baldly, clearly, Jozef Puska”.

There is so much in the case that is “plain and obvious” and she hoped the jury agreed that the evidence is overwhelming in respect of the guilt of Mr Puska, she said.

Mr Puska had admitted he killed Ashling Murphy and then he “pivoted” and swung and spun “lies and mistruths”, some “foul and contemptible in their nature” and the reality is he has done all that in the hope and belief, which the prosecution hopes is “forlorn”, to stop you concluding he murdered Ashling Murphy, counsel told the jury.

“In this case, to start with, we have a confession from Mr Puska,” counsel said.

“Mr Puska confessed he killed Ashling Murphy and to state the blindingly obvious he did that because that is what he did, he killed, her, he killed her in the way he told Detective Garda Hogan he killed her, he cut her neck.”

Ms Lawlor said Mr Puska is an “inveterate liar” and the evidence established he had lied about being a Good Samaritan who came across Ms Murphy after she was stabbed.

Mr Puska had spoken about some black-clothed man as the attacker, a man who has never been seen before or since, counsel said. The evidence was Mr Puska had “burrowed” through undergrowth to get away from the scene after two female runners came across him and he had stayed in a ditch until 8.55pm that night, she said.

Mr Puska had given a “farcical” story about being himself stabbed down the canal and he himself told the jury he ordered his clothes to be burnt and had shaved off his beard, she added.

This story was “manufactured and fabricated” for this courtroom and for you, the jury, she told the nine men and three women.

“There is nothing benign about these lies, they are contemptible lies suggesting he was trying to save the life of Ashling Murphy when blatantly that was not the position,” she said.

Some things were introduced to suggest there was some kind of question mark over Mr Puska’s confession but it was never suggested or claimed those words were not said, she said.

There was evidence from gardaí and an interpreter those words were said, she said. From Mr Puska there was a bald: “I don’t remember.”

Mr Puska had also said he had taken tablets and the prosecution had called evidence from Professor Michael Ryan, an internationally renewed expert on pharmacology and toxicology, who exhaustively examined the medication is his system and concluded it had nothing to do with Mr Puska’s state of mind when he made the confession, she said.

That puts to bed any suggestion there was something bearing up this “unprompted, spontaneous, clear, detailed, unequivocal confession”, she said.

The defence had called a medical doctor, Dr Johann Grundlingh, to address the same issues and he had given evidence and prepared a report which was predicated on the wrong dosage of the drug Oxycodone, she said.

Dr Grundlingh had agreed the thrust of his report was predicated on Oxycodone and also agreed the report was wrong, she said.

No one is claiming that being in a hospital without your family in an unfamiliar environment would result in you confessing to murder, she said. What Dr Grundlingh was doing was speculating and his evidence seemed to be ground down to Mr Puska possibly being confused.

In his address, Mr Bowman said one witness, AnneMarie Kelly had said Mr Puska was cycling on January 12th 2022 in a manner causing her concern but another woman described him as cycling at a leisurely place. The prosecution case that he was cycling so slowly that suggested a desire to follow other women was not supported by the CCTV evidence, counsel said.

Some of the evidence given about Mr Puska cycling this might have been influenced by the shock and horror about what happened to Ms Murphy, he said.

Nobody, Mr Bowman said, saw what happened to Ashling Murphy.

The jury should be cautious about data from a Fitbit device of Ms Murphy’s, counsel said. He himself did not understand aspects of that data, including readings suggesting a drop of more than 60 feet when, he said, what was involved was a flat surface along the canal.

In the space of 3½ minutes, the Fitbit recorded data saying the wearer had dropped over 45 feet which was “just not possible”. The drain or gripe where Ms Murphy’s body was seen was about 18-20 feet below the footpath, he said.

There was a “ludicrous” suggestion that Mr Puska was not on the far side of Ms Murphy when runners Jenna Stack and Aoife Marron came on the scene and the women gave conflicting accounts in that regard, he said. Ms Stack had said she heard the man saying “Get away” in an aggressive and threatening way and Ms Marron had said she heard him say “okay, okay” in response to being asked was he okay.

Ms Stack had said she was 100 per cent sure of what she saw but she had previously used that phrase when she identified another man as the person she saw at the crime scene.

The irony is that the identifying feature was the defendant’s eyes and she said she was 100 per cent sure post the identification that the man she saw on the parade was the man she saw in the ditch and he had blue eyes.

Ms Stack was not telling lies, she was doing her level best to identify the person she had seen but that 100 per cent certainty was being offered to the jury in terms of what she saw in the ditch, counsel said.

He said Mr Puska had heaped suspicion on himself by some of his actions but it was he who volunteered information had asked for his clothes to be burnt.

If he is “this arch criminal who has spun a tapestry of lies”, why would he say that, counsel asked

Mr Bowman also said some witnesses had given evidence about timings of certain matters which could not be right.

The jury should also ask themselves why Mr Puska would say Ms Murphy wore gloves when he knew the prosecution had evidence of his DNA being under her fingernails. One witness had said he saw a pink woollen glove at the scene, he said.

The coincidence in this case was there were two men who broadly answered the same description given by Ms Stack, one of whom she had picked out on the parade, he said.

This was a man known to carry knives and who had followed a girl into a tanning salon. This man was interviewed by gardaí and was released, he said.

The law states that the fact a defendant had told a lie is not of itself evidence of guilt, he said. Defendants can lie for several reasons, including out of panic or confusion, he said.

A Slovakian friend of Mr Puska’s had initially lied to gardaí concerning Mr Puska calling to his home in Tullamore on the night of January 12th because the atmosphere in Tullamore had turned “more than ugly” and because the friend knew any association with the barbaric acts perpetrated on Ms Murphy “would be the end of him and his 16 years in the community would count for nothing”.

This underlined that people can lie for multiple reasons, counsel said.

It was “indisputable” that Mr Puska’s own conduct brought suspicion upon himself, including lying about being stabbed in Blanchardstown.

The jury should be careful about accepting the prosecution arguments that the lies told by Mr Puska were indicative of his being guilty of murder, counsel urged.

People lied on two occasions in this case to protect family and the jury should not brush aside Mr Puska’s account of events so easily.

Mr Bowman’s speech continues.