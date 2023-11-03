Man appears in court charged with dangerous driving causing death of Carol Seery

Carol Seery was killed in a road traffic incident which occurred in Phibsboro on October 4th.

A Dublin man has appeared in court in relation charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian last month.

Michael McGuirk (23) of Cashel Avenue, Crumlin faces charges of dangerous driving causing death and reckless endangerment.

It is alleged he collided with Carol Seery, a 67-year-old woman from Finglas who had been out for dinner with her family.

The incident happened just after 9pm on October 4th on Phibsborough Road near Cross Guns Bridge.

As well as hitting Ms Seery, Mr McGuirk is accused of mounting the footpath at speed.

He was arrested on Thursday morning before being charged in Mountjoy Garda Station.

The Court heard Mr McGuirk made no reply to the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial in the Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him in custody to Cloverhill Prison until next Friday.

There was no application for bail.