Ashling Murphy trial: Murder accused says he saw masked man attack a woman along the Grand Canal and he tried to help her

Jozef Puska, 33, (left) being questioned by his barrister Michael Bowman SC at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, where he is accused of killing teacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed while exercising along a canal walkway in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12 2022. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A man on trial for the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy has said he saw a man attack a woman along the Grand Canal shortly after he himself was stabbed in the stomach by that man.

In direct evidence today to his counsel Michael Bowman SC, Jozef Puska said, through an interpreter, he was cycling along the canal on January 12th 2022 when a man with a face mask whom he did not know shouted at him, came at him with a knife and stabbed him.

He said he saw the same man move towards a woman, that both had disappeared into the bushes, he later saw the man attack her and he tried to help her as she lay injured on the grounds.

Asked about admissions to murder he later made to gardaí, via an interpreter, in St James’s Hospital on January 14th 2022, two days after Ms Murphy’s body was found in a ditch along the canal, he said he was in “severe pain at the time.”

READ MORE

He said he had heard evidence that he made admissions he had killed Ms Murphy but said he “could not agree with that”. He agreed he had also heard evidence in court that he had said he was sorry.

“I don’t remember that day at all,” he said. At the time, he was worried about his family and everything else, there was “a possibility he had said this”, but he could not recall, he said.

The accused said that had heard evidence he made admissions he had killed Ashling Murphy but said he could not agree with that. Photograph: Rip.ie

Under cross-examination, he told Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, he had lied “on some things”, including he had been stabbed in Blanchardstown on the same day Ms Murphy’s body was found.

Ms Lawlor put to him he had confessed to a murder when he was now saying he was a witness to it.

She put to him he had “concocted another set of lies” for this jury.

“I said what I remember from the day of 12th January,” he replied.

When counsel put to him that he is lying, he said: “Everybody has an opinion for this but I said what I remember.”

Mr Puska began giving evidence, through an interpreter, at 3.35pm on Thursday in his continuing trial at the Central Criminal Court before the court rose at 4pm. He resumed his evidence today.

The 33-year-old native of Slovakia, a father-of-five living here 10 years with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Murphy (23), at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th 2022.

Ms Murphy died as a result of 11 stab wounds to her neck.

Today, Mr Puska was asked by Mr Bowman about a woman, Beata Borowska, whom the prosecution has alleged Mr Puska was in proximity to when he was cycling around Tullamore on January 12th 2022. He said he had no recollection of that woman and did not follow her. He said he went to Tesco, which Ms Borowska had entered, because he was looking for his brother’s car.

He said he was not working at the time for medical reasons, he had problems with his back, and was cycling for exercise. He said he took medication twice that morning and again while he was cycling.

He accepted that, in CCTV clips of a man cycling around Tullamore on January 12th, that was him on the bicycle.

Asked about evidence from another woman, Annemarie Kelly, that she saw him as she was about to enter the canal while walking her dog, he said he did not remember her very well. He said he saw her in front of him and had passed her around McDonald’s.

He said he went towards Digby Bridge, there was a van parked in front of him and he got off his bike, lit a cigarette and was walking towards the bridge. He believed the woman with the dog had passed him. He said he kept going straight ahead past Digby Bridge

He said he turned around after he had gone past Digby Bridge and went back towards Tullamore.

He met a different woman with a dog somewhere on the way and they greeted each other, he said.

He said, on his way back towards the town, he was cycling on a concrete footpath when he was attacked by a male between Digby Bridge and the N52 flyover.

He said he did not know why he was attacked and he was frightened. “He pulled a knife towards me and he attacked me with a knife.”

He said he did not know the man who started shouting at him and pushed him and he fell. He said he stood up and the man pushed him and pulled a knife “and started threatening me that he would hurt me, he would kill me”.

“He pulled the knife and stabbed me in the stomach, he stabbed me again and he kept shouting at me. I really don’t know why.”

After a few moments, a woman appeared, he did not know her and she said something to the man, he said. He said the man stabbed him again and then stood up and walked or ran towards the woman. He said he had stayed on the ground lying down while this was happening and the man and woman disappeared among the bushes, he did not know exactly where, he was trying to stand up, he heard shouting.

He said he went maybe a few metres back towards Digby Bridge when he saw a man and woman in the bushes. He said the man attacked that woman. He said he, Mr Puska, shouted at him, the man stood and came towards him and he kept going backwards from him. The man turned around and started running towards the N52, he said.

Mr Puska said he went over and saw a woman injured on the ground. He said he went behind her and was scared the man was coming back. He said he reached over to the woman and saw she was injured and was trying to help her. He said he tried to use her shawl to cover her injuries.

He said, after a few minutes, another woman appeared in front of him and said something to him, he did not understand what and this was when he stood up and pulled his leg really hard and he shouted. He said the woman started running and he noticed another person who was also on the pavement who started running. He said he did not see them again.

He denied that Jenna Stack, who has given evidence she saw a man crouched over a girl, had told him she was going to call the guards.

Asked had he touched Ms Murphy at any stage, he said: “She touched me, my hand, yes.”

While he was in the ditch with Ms Murphy, he said he was afraid the man who had attacked him would come back, he said. He said the man was wearing a face mask, like a surgical mask, a dark navy jacket and dark trousers.

He said he was “scared and in shock and really stressed”, jumped from the bushes towards the field and from there went towards the town.

He said that, in front of him there was a “small canal”, a ditch or sewage drain, he felt “sick, really unwell”, he could not continue any more, and stayed there. He said it was dark when he pulled himself up from there, he saw lights and went away from the lights.

In reply to the judge, he said he did not know why he had gone away from the lights, he was “scared and stressed”. He said he walked on the N52 towards Tesco in Tullamore and had to kneel down somewhere at the side of the road because he felt unwell.

He went to the home in Tullamore of a friend who agreed to bring him to his home. His friend brought him home and he next remembered leaving his home quite late.

He said a male cousin and his parents arrived, he told them he wanted to go with them back to Dublin and he went with them to his parents’ home in Crumlin.

When there, he had a problem with his stomach and started vomiting blood and that was when he realised this must be serious, he said.

He said he was unable to move, he was not sure if he called his father or his father came to him, and then he went to hospital.

He said he could not recall very well his time there, he had problems and was in pain.

He said he knew on the first day in hospital, January 13th, there were some male investigators who were talking to him. “I cannot recall, I am not going to lie.” He knew this was before he had an operation, he said.

The day after the operation, January 14th, he said he had severe pain and he was moved somewhere in the hospital, he did not know exactly where.

He had heard evidence he made admissions he had killed Ashling Murphy but said he could not agree with that. He agreed he had also heard evidence that he had said he was sorry.

“I don’t remember that day at all,” he said. he said he was worried about his family and everything else, there was “a possibility he had said this”, but he could not recall.

Asked was his evidence that he had not harmed Ms Murphy, he said: “Yes, this is the truth.”

Under cross-examination, Mr Puska agreed with Ms Lawlor the court was hearing this story from him for the first time. He agreed he had had 18 months to “come up with this story”.

He said could not agree he had lied to gardaí because he could not remember, he told counsel.

Asked had he lied in Tullamore Police Station, he said he had used his right to be silent.

He said he had lied to police officers in Blanchardstown and also agreed he had told lies to gardaí in Tullamore and to gardaí who had called to his parents’ house.

He said he had lied “on some things”.

He agreed he is saying in evidence he was a witness to a murder, hid in a ditch for a few hours and went to Dublin. He disagreed he had “fled” to Dublin.

Asked had he changed his appearance, he said he had shaved his beard.

Ms Lawlor put to him that was to avoid detection, he said he had scratches to his face and wanted to shave himself where they are. There was no other reasons behind it.”

He said he could not agree he had “confessed” to a murder because he could not recall it.

He said the interview was conducted 18-19 months ago.

Ms Lawlor put to him he had confessed to a murder when he was now saying he was a witness to it.

She put to him he had concocted another set of lies of this jury.

“I said what I remember from the day of 12th January,” he replied.

When counsel put to him he was lying, she said: “Everybody has an opinion for this but I said what I remember.”

Asked about his cycling around Tullamore on January 12th and the prosecution case he was in proximity to two women, he disagreed he had “a habit of following women around Tullamore”. He said the manner in which he cycled on January 12th was the same way he always cycled.

He said he was unconscious while in the sewage drain and believed he was there for three hours.

The trial continues.