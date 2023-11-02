Ashling Murphy trial: Accused said ‘I didn’t see her, I don’t know her’ when shown photo of school teacher

Jozef Puska has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ashling Murphy (23), at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th 2022.

A man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy replied, “I didn’t see her, I don’t know her”, when gardaí showed him a photograph of the schoolteacher six days after her body was found, a jury has been told.

Jozef Puska was shown the photograph while being interviewed, in the presence of his solicitor and an interpreter, during his detention in Tullamore Garda station on January 18th.

Memoranda of interviews with Mr Puska were read to the jury in the continuing trial of the 33-year-old native of Slovakia, living here 10 years and with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly.

Through an interpreter, he has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Murphy (23) at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th, 2022.

Ms Murphy died as a result of 11 stab wounds to her neck, the trial heard.

The trial continued today after a day-long adjournment on Wednesday.

When sending the jury away on Wednesday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt told them the trial, for reasons he did not want to go into at the moment, was unable to proceed on Wednesday but he was optimistic it would resume the following day. Delays can happen for various reasons, he said, and asked the jury “not to speculate about these things”.

When the jury returned to court on Thursday, the judge told them it seemed the prosecution case would conclude sometime today.

Having seen the prosecution case, the defence is entitled to time “to take stock” and to make decisions and he would give the defence time for that, as he would in any case, he said.

Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, sister Amy and brother Cathal were again in court, accompanied by several friends and neighbours.

Mr Puska sat alongside an interpreter and members of his family sat at the rear of the court.

In evidence, Det Gda Colin O’Leary said he was involved in the detention of Mr Puska at Tullamore Garda station on January 18th.

He said Mr Puska was made aware of his rights, his solicitor was notified and an interpreter was provided. Mr Puska was detained under section 4 of the Criminal justice Act which provides for detention for up to 24 hours, he agreed.

He said Mr Puska was cautioned prior to being interviewed, in the presence of his solicitor and an interpreter, on January 18th and had said he understood the caution and signed it.

Barrister Kevin White read memos of recorded Garda interviews with Mr Puska, carried out in a question-and-answer format.

In an interview at 19.35pm, Mr Puska was shown a photograph taken of his hand while he was in St James’ hospital. Mr Puska said he could not recall the photo being taken.

He had said he did not know anything about the murder of Ms Murphy.

“I don’t know anything.”

Asked if he had read anything about the murder, he said he did not write English and spoke a little English.

When shown a photograph of Ashling Murphy, he said: “I didn’t see her, I don’t know her.”

Asked did he not see her at all, he said he didn’t know her.

When told the funeral was today, he said: “I don’t know anything.”

When told he had a “chance to tell us”, he said: “I don’t know anything.”

In reply to a further question, he said: “I never saw her first on this picture.”

In an earlier interview, which began at 15.58pm, Mr Puska had replied “No” when asked if he had any questions to ask.

Asked did he know Ashling Murphy, Mr Puska replied: “No”.

In reply to various questions, he had said he came to Ireland in 2013 aged 23.

He said he had previously left Slovakia aged 16 for Bratislava and then the Czech Republic where he worked on building sites and had one year of second-level education left when he departed Slovakia.

He said, when in Slovakia, he was living in a village with good family and friends and his closest family was his grandmother who had died two years earlier.

He said he lived at Seville Place in Dublin with his wife and children when he came to Ireland first and moved in 2015 to Tullamore where the family lived at Church Hill until he, his wife and five children moved to Mucklagh.

He said he had a “beautiful” relationship with his children. “I love them, they love me, we understand each other.” He said he had worked until he suffered a slipped disc and, due to back problems, was unable to work and do the activities he had done before, including sports.

He said he suffered pains several days a week and took painkillers, sometimes every day.

He said neither he nor his wife drive and he used taxis.

He said he spent his days doing housework and with the children and he sometimes went to Tullamore for shopping and other things. He also said he had two brothers.

Asked did the murder of Ashling Murphy happen on January 12th, 2022, he said: “I don’t know.”

Det Supt Patrick O’Callaghan, who was recalled at the request of the defence, agreed with Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Puska, an email was sent to the Garda press office on January 17th, 2022, with the subject “Ashling Murphy”.

That email stated: “I am the person responsible for Ashling’s murder. I was in Tullamore that evening. I have the black tracksuit. I am so sorry.”

The witness agreed the email was forward to the investigation team and an application was made aimed at identifying the IP address from which the email was sent.

He agreed gardaí later spoke to a man who said he suffered from ADHD, was on antidepressant medication, had difficulties with alcohol and little recollection what he did when he drank to excess. The man had indicated he would drink some 12 cans a night and to the level of intoxication at weekends, the witness said.

Det Supt O’Callaghan said the man had said he had no recollection of sending any email to the Garda press office. He was told an email had been sent from that address and had said he could not remember sending, that he must have been drunk and he apologised.

In response to Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, he agreed the email sender has mental health difficulties and had significant issues in his life.

He agreed, when the man was asked why he claimed to have murdered Ms Murphy, he had said: “I’m sick.” The man went on to say he must have sent the email, he was “very sorry, I didn’t murder her, I’m not capable of it”, the witness agreed.

He agreed gardaí were satisfied he had nothing to do with the events in Tullamore and that what he had told them in relation to his difficulties was correct.

Mr Justice Hunt has requested the media to exercise restraint in relation to publication of material that might identify the individual in question.

The witness also told Ms Lawlor he was satisfied that another man who was detained on January 12th by the investigation team, whom the jury has heard was later released without charge, was nowhere near the Grand Canal that day.

Also in evidence today, Ian McPhillips, a senior analyst with the Garda Siochana who assists in putting together information for juries, said he was asked to put together CCTV stills and place them on a map.

He had also put together information from a Fitbit app synced with a device belonging to Ashling Murphy on the same map and presented all the information in a chronological format and via a power point presentation involving 51 slides.

He agreed the information had already been provided at various stages of the trial to the jury.

Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, took the witness through the slides which included slides of Mr Puska on his Falcon Storm bicycle at various locations in and around Tullamore from about 12.25pm to 2.04pm on January 12th 2022.

As Ms Lawlor took the witness through a still of Ms Murphy waking along the canal, members of Ms Murphy’s family became distressed.

The witness agreed data from the Fitbit showed Ashling Murphy had travelled 3km and was moving in a westerly direction back towards Tullamore town until about 15.21pm on January 12th. At 15.24pm, the data showed her heart rate began to decrease, he agreed.

The trial continues.