Man to be sentenced over murder of two men in Sligo

Yousef Palani : to be sentenced in relation to the Sligo murders. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murdering two men in Sligo and causing serious harm to a third is to be sentenced on Monday.

At the Central Criminal Court in July, Yousef Palani, of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10th, 2022.

[ Man (23) pleads guilty to Sligo murders and causing serious harm to third victim ]

He further pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, on April 12th, 2022.

Palani further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th, 2022.

READ MORE

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased and directed that victim impact statements be prepared, saying it was important that they be heard.