Double murderer Yousef Palani targeted gay men due to ‘hostility and prejudice’

Palani tracked the men down using an LGBT dating app before stabbing them to death in their homes. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A man who murdered two men in Sligo last year targeted his victims due to a “hostility and prejudice” towards gay men, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Yousef Palani (23) murdered two men and seriously assaulted a third during a four day spree of violence in Sligo town. Gardaí believe he would have continued to kill gay men if he had not been arrested.

Palani tracked the men down using an LGBT dating app before stabbing them to death in their homes and mutilating their bodies.

The attacks triggered a massive Garda manhunt with armed officers visiting the homes of gay men around the town as they tried to track down Palani. With the assistance of witnesses, including Anthony Burke, a local man who had survived Palani’s first attack, gardaí traced Palani to his home and arrested him.

READ MORE

Palani admitted the offences and is being sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

At the Central Criminal Court he pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10th, 2022 and the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, on April 12th, 2022.

He further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Mr Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th, 2022.

On Monday, his sentencing hearing heard gardaí believe Palani would have continued to kill had he not been arrested.

Evidence shows he targeted gay, Irish men who lived alone. He sought to tie up his victims before stabbing them to death.

In Garda interviews, Palani at first denied any involvement but went on to make full admissions. He claimed he heard voices which told him to carry out the attacks.

Palani, who is originally from Iraq and came to Ireland with his family when he was six years old, repeatedly insisted he was not gay despite forensic evidence showing he engaged in sexual activity with at least one victim.

Det Garda Conor Jordan told Lorcan Staines, prosecuting, that gardaí believe Palani carried out the attacks due to “hostility and prejudice” against gay men.

He said there is no evidence to support Palani’s claim of mental health issues and believe his account of hearing voices may be exaggerated or fabricated entirely.

Det Gda Jordan said there is no evidence Palani, who is a Muslim, had been radicalised “despite some suggestions to the contrary”. The Garda also praised the Islamic and immigrant community for their assistance in the investigation.

The hearing continues this afternoon.

[ Man (23) pleads guilty to Sligo murders and causing serious harm to third victim ]