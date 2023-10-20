Ashling Murphy showed ‘no signs of life’ when paramedics attended scene along canal in Tullamore

Ashling Murphy trial: Paul McCabe, an advanced paramedic who attended the scene in Tullamore in January 2022, says, 'There was no signs of life.' Photograph: Rip.ie

Ashling Murphy showed “no signs of life” when paramedics attended to the 23-year-old schoolteacher along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly in January 2022, a jury at the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Paul McCabe, an advanced paramedic, was giving evidence on the fourth day of the trial of Jozef Puska (33), of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly.

Mr Puska, a native of Slovakia living in Ireland for 12 years, has, through an interpreter, denied the murder of Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th, 2022.

Mr McCabe said that on the day in question, he and his colleague received a call at approximately 3.49pm to attend at the location where Ms Murphy’s body had been found.

On arriving at the scene at approximately 3.56pm, Mr McCabe said he noticed two gardaí assisting the patient on an embankment by the canal, engaged in CPR. He could not initially see whether the patient was male or female, he said, and noticed that the patient was lying on their back, with one leg “suspended” in a bush.

Mr McCabe said that he and his colleague, along with gardaí, “created a chain” to try and drag Ms Murphy away from the canal embankment, and onto a nearby tarmac path area.

The paramedic said that Ms Murphy’s jacket and a runner came off while she was being dragged onto the tarmac. Mr McCabe said that he noticed “a number of wounds” in her neck area.

Ms Murphy’s hair was matted over her face, he said. “I couldn’t actually see her face.”

When he moved her hair back, he noticed that her eyes were “wide open” and her tongue was slightly out.

Mr McCabe said that they then retrieved a defibrillator to check for signs of life. Mr McCabe said that they sheared Ms Murphy’s top to apply the pads, but deduced that they were unable to shock Ms Murphy.

“Her pupils were fixed and dilated … there was no signs of life,” Mr Mr McCabe told the court. “Her skin was pale and cold.”

As clinical lead at the scene, and in consultation with others present, Mr McCabe said that he decided to cease resuscitation efforts. Mr McCabe said that they could “do no more” for Ms Murphy and covered her with a blanket.

A number of items retrieved from the scene were shown to Det Gda Ronan Lawlor and the jury, including a pair of sunglasses, a pink woolly hat, a white t-shirt, a GAA top, a pair of Nike runners, a gold-coloured ring, a FitBit watch and a necklace with the name ‘Ashling’ on it.

The trial, in front of a jury of nine men and three women, continues.