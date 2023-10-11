Dublin man pleads not guilty to public order charges connected to incidents during a protest at Dáil

A Dublin man has pleaded not guilty to public order charges connected to incidents during a protest outside the Dáil last month. File photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

A Dublin man has pleaded not guilty to public order charges connected to incidents during a protest outside the Dáil last month.

Philip Keogh (45), Griffith Park, Finglas, and Darryl McMahon (48) of Charlestown Park, Finglas, are accused of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on September 20th at Molesworth Street.

About 200 protesters had held a demonstration outside Leinster House as the Dáil returned to session after the summer recess.

Mr Keogh has an additional charge for obstructing gardaí, while Mr McMahon has an extra charge for failing to comply with a garda’s direction to leave the vicinity.

They faced their second hearing when they appeared before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

She noted that gardaí were seeking further time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions about possible additional charges in the case of Mr McMahon, which she adjourned until November 22nd. He has yet to indicate a plea.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley said Mr Keogh denies his charges, and Judge Murphy ordered his hearing to proceed on November 15th.

At his first court appearance last month, Garda Glen Quinn said Mr Keogh had no reply.

“Following his arrest, he informed me he would not appear before the court on these charges because he does not recognise the charges,” Garda Quinn had.

Mr Quigley had said it was not that his client did not recognise the charges but that he “doesn’t believe he should be charged” and did not admit them.

“It was a protest he was arrested at, and emotions in these matters can run quite high,” the solicitor had said.

The court had refused to grant an order barring them from Molesworth Street and the Houses of the Oireachtas because there was a Constitutional right of assembly, and “that would be a step too far.”

They have been granted legal aid.

Thirteen people were arrested on September 20th over incidents close to Government Buildings. Gardaí at Pearse Street put in place a policing operation to facilitate the resumption of the 33rd Dáil. Nine other men, ranging in age, and two women, in their 40s and 30s, are due to appear before the District Court later this month.