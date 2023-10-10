Man fatally stabbed in Mallow was heard threatening to kill someone earlier, murder trial told

Tyler Jackson (25) from Ballydaheen West, Mallow, Co Cork, is on trial for the murder of Conor Quinn in Mallow on July 12th, 2018. File photograph: The Irish Times

A man (24) who died after being stabbed in the chest in a north Cork town had earlier told a man in a local park he was going to kill someone, a murder trial heard on Monday.

Prosecution witness Ted Tuohy told the trial of Tyler Jackson that he was in the Town Park in Mallow on the evening of July 12th, 2018, when a tall, handsome young man, later identified as Conor Quinn, came into the park in an agitated state looking for two men.

“All of a sudden, I heard a man shouting: ‘I am looking for a black man and a white man and I’m going to kill the white man.’ I said to him: ‘I wouldn’t be talking about killing anyone.’ Eventually, he pulled out something – a strap. And I said: ‘You’re not going to kill anyone with that’,” he said.

Mr Tuohy said he had been in the park talking for about 20 minutes with his friend, Emmanuel Adebisi and another friend of Mr Adebisi called David, who was an Evangelical Bishop from Germany, when Mr Quinn came in and they all tried to calm him down.

Prosecution counsel Ray Boland SC asked Mr Tuohy about the strap and he said the young man was waving it around. “I thought it was harmless,” he said, adding the young man was angry, but he [Mr Tuohy] did not know what had made him angry.

Defence counsel Brian McInerney SC, suggested: “It was quite bizarre behaviour, out-of-control behaviour.” Mr Tuohy agreed but said: “I personally was not afraid of him.”

Mr Tuohy was giving evidence on the fifth day of the trial of Tyler Jackson (25) from Ballydaheen West, Mallow, Co Cork, at the Central Criminal Court, sitting at the Anglesea St Courthouse in Cork where he has denied the murder of Conor Quinn at Bridge Street, Mallow on July 12th, 2018.

Fellow prosecution witness Mr Adebisi told the jury the young man had what he described as “black plastic, it was something you can extend or close”. He recalled the young man said that he was going to ‘fix’ the man he was looking for.

Mr Adebisi said the young man was angry and asked: “Where is God when my mother died of cancer, and he said so many other things?” He said that his friend David hugged the young man but that the young man pulled away and kissed David on the forehead and left.

Earlier, the jury heard evidence from Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster that Mr Quinn died from shock and haemorrhage due to a partial pneumo-thorax or collapsed lung due to a single stab wound to the chest, most likely caused by a knife with a one-sided blade.

Prosecution barrister Ray Boland SC told the pathologist that last week during the trial there was a suggestion from the defence that in an altercation with a male on Bridge Street Mr Quinn had perhaps stabbed himself.

But Dr Bolster said that, from her examination of the fatal wound, she did not think it very probable.

Forensic scientist Dr Paula Allen said the toxicology examination of Mr Quinn showed he had 181mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood and 237mg of alcohol per 100ml of urine, which the court had earlier heard was the equivalent of about six pints.

Cocaine was also detected in Mr Quinn’s system along with two metabolites of cocaine and Levamisole, an anti-worm medicine used by vets that is often used to bulk up cocaine.

The case continues before the jury of eight men and four women and Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.