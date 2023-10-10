Beaumont Hospital apologises over failings that resulted in death of girl (11)

John Noonan, from Westport, Co Mayo, whose daughter Ella Noonan died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. His family has settled a High Court action over the circumstances of the 11-year-old's death. Photograph: Collins Courts

Beaumont Hospital has apologised for failings in the care of an 11-year-old girl who died there and said “every effort” has been made to ensure a similar event does not occur in future.

Ella Noonan had successful brain surgery to insert a shunt at the Dublin hospital but went into cardiac arrest hours later and died on January 15th, 2018.

In a letter read out in the High Court on Tuesday, Beaumont Hospital said it wished to express “sincere regret and sincerely apologise for the failings in care which have resulted in the death of Ella”.

The hospital said it commissioned external reports to assist with reviewing the circumstances surrounding Ella’s care and death. On foot of recommendations made in those reports, and those made by the coroner at the girl’s inquest, the hospital introduced post-operative monitoring in the intensive care unit of patients who have undergone similar surgeries to Ella.

“From the learning that has arisen, every effort has been made to ensure that a similar tragic event does not occur in the future,” the letter concluded.

‘Patient comfort over patient safety’

Jeremy Maher SC, instructed by Michael Boylan solicitors, for Ella’s family, told the court their case alleged that a pulse oximeter on the girl’s toe, which was used to check the oxygen levels in the blood, had fallen off, but the audio alarm signal was disabled “apparently for patient comfort over patient safety”.

Mr Maher said it was their contention that had the oximeter been in place, the problem with Ella’s oxygen levels would have been detected and a cardiac arrest would not have occurred. Ella, counsel said, is missed every day by her family who are devastated.

Outside the court, Ella’s parents, John and Claire Noonan, from Westport, Co Mayo, said they engaged in the legal battle for their beautiful daughter, who “filled the world with joy and laughter during her short time on earth”.

The family “never wanted to end up” in a legal battle, but soon realised it was “the only way” to uncover the truth about the mistakes made in Ella’s care.

Mr Noonan added: “We hope this case will highlight the massive deficiencies in the care of Ella and will help save other children’s lives who may end up in a similar situation.”

‘Brightest star’

He said they will continue “to live our lives, with the love, light and presence of Ella, who was, and remains very much the brightest star guiding us along the way”.

Their action alleged that Ella was denied earlier intervention with cardio-respiratory support that would have prevented her death.

The family settled an action over Ella’s death and another, taken by her parents, for nervous shock.

Noting the settlements, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a heartbreaking case and he offered his deepest sympathy to the Noonan family.