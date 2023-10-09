Man (37) jailed for raping woman as she slept in his apartment

Owain Plumb has maintained his innocence following his Central Criminal Court trial and has been in custody since May. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man who raped a young woman as she slept in his apartment after a night of socialising has been jailed for six years.

Owain Plumb (37), who has worked in IT in Ireland for the past decade, had earlier in the night been “rebuked” for touching the woman in an unwanted manner.

Plumb, originally from Wales but with an address at the William Bligh, the Gasworks, Dublin 4, was convicted earlier this year following a trial at the Central Criminal Court of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of the woman on January 11th, 2020. He maintains his innocence and has been in custody since May.

Ms Justice Melanie Greally said the offences were a breach of trust and hospitality. She noted that the young woman had previously “unambiguously rebuked” Plumb. She said the rape was “opportunistic” and a “sexual violation” of a sleeping person.

She imposed a headline sentence of eight years and eight months, before taking into account mitigation such as his lack of previous conviction and positive evidence of his previous good character.

She imposed a sentence of seven years imprisonment with the final 12 months suspended.

Det Garda Tara Power told Patrick Gageby SC, prosecuting, that Plumb and the woman were unknown to each prior to meeting while socialising in Dublin city centre on the evening in question. The woman, Plumb and a number of others in their company returned to his apartment where alcohol and cocaine were consumed.

During the course of the evening, Plumb touched the woman’s bottom during a “group hug” and she told him in no uncertain terms it was not welcome. The court heard others left the apartment and the woman remained with Plumb and two males. One male left at about 6am and the woman fell asleep on the couch, with Plumb on an inflatable mattress on the floor.

The woman said she had fallen asleep in a seated position but when she was awoken she was in a different position, with her face pressed into the sofa. Her trousers were pulled down to her knees and she realised Plumb was raping her as she fully woke up.

He moved to turn her to face him and uttered an expletive when he realised she was awake. He backed away and she left the apartment in a state of distress.

She realised she had left her iPad, her main means of communication, behind her and, with the assistance of one of the other males who had been in the apartment, went back to look for it.

She encountered Plumb, told him he was evil and punched him in the face. She was unable to find her iPad but it was later recovered in a damaged condition on the ground beneath Plumb’s apartment. Gardaí were alerted and Plumb was arrested.

A victim impact statement from the woman was handed into court but not read aloud.

Fiona Murphy SC, defending, said Plumb was a family man with a good work history. She said his family are supportive and he does not accept his guilt. Ms Murphy said Plumb has abstained from drink and drugs since the night in question.