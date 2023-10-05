DUP councillor who said Michelle O’Neill would be ‘put back in her kennel’ was misogynistic, court hears

Michelle O'Neill told the court the Facebook post was an attempt to 'belittle and ridicule me'. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Michelle O’Neill’s political abilities were attacked and ridiculed by a former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor who said she would be “put back in her kennel”, the Sinn Féin vice-president told the High Court in Belfast on Thursday.

Ms O’Neill described John Carson’s comments as a misogynistic attempt to belittle her as a woman who would be “subservient” to his own party’s prospective new leader.

Ms O’Neill has already won her libel action over the ex-Alderman’s posting on social media.

At a further hearing today to determine the level of damages, it was confirmed that Mr Carson has now issued a full apology.

READ MORE

His barrister also disclosed that he is no longer a member of the DUP following the post.

The comments appeared on Facebook in April 2021 as he backed Edwin Poots’ candidacy for leadership of the unionist party.

In response to a photograph of the then Deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill, Mr Carson wrote: “She will be put back in her kennel.”

He initially apologised online, but was suspended for three months by a local government standards watchdog who held the remarks were unreasonable and misogynistic.

Ms O’Neill obtained judgment by default last December when no defence was entered to her defamation action.

“I thought it was malicious, absolutely misogynistic and an attack on me as a professional and a woman,” Ms O’Neill said.

.

“It was an attempt to ridicule me, absolutely, advancing the case for the person he was advocating (for leader of the DUP),” she said.

She described Mr Carson’s initial apology as “half-baked”, adding that emojis posted in reaction to his comments fuelled her feelings of anger.

“I felt it was an attempt to belittle and ridicule me,” she added.

Mr Carson, who served on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, also attended the hearing but did not give oral evidence on medical grounds.

His barrister asked Ms O’Neill if she would accept it was a clumsy phrase not deliberately directed at her.

“No, I’m not,” she replied.

Referring to his newly issued, unreserved apology for any hurt, distress, embarrassment or reputational damage caused, she told the court: “That’s two and a half years later, it speaks volumes in terms of ... sincerity.”

At one point the judge put to her that she is a politician of national and international standing on first name terms with presidents and prime ministers.

With Mr Carson relatively unknown by comparison, the judge questioned the reputational damage his comments could have caused.

“He’s been an idiot, misogynistic, nasty and he’s lost his job as a result of it quite rightly,” the judge pointed out.

“If he gets thrown out of the party and told to withdraw his name before he’s pushed, is that not a better mechanism for societal change?”

However, Ms O’Neill responded: “[He was saying] a potential leader he favoured was going to come in and put me on a lead, that I would be subservient to him [because] that’s the kind of politician I am.

“That’s the damage in what he said.”

Reserving his decision, the judge pledged to give a ruling on damages as soon as possible.