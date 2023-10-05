Boy (13) charged with dangerous driving following fatal crash in which two 14-year-olds died

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, faces five charges as a result of the single-vehicle crash near Headford, Co Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 13-year-old boy has appeared before a sitting of Ballinasloe District Court charged with dangerous driving causing death following a fatal crash in last April.

The crash claimed the lives of two 14-year-olds, Lucas Joyce, who died at the scene, and Kirsty Bohan, who later died in hospital from her injuries.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, faces five charges as a result of the crash at Glennagarraun, near Headford, Co Galway in the early hours of April 10th.

The defendant, who was accompanied in court by his mother, was arrested earlier in the day by Garda Donal Hallinan of Tuam Garda station.

He gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said the defendant made no reply when each of the five charges were put to him.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious harm, the unauthorised taking of a vehicle as well as driving without insurance and a driving licence.

Inspector Adrian Queeney applied for the case to be adjourned to Tuam District Court later in the month and the defendant was granted bail on condition he be of good behaviour and he resides at his home address. The youth also surrendered his passport.

Defending solicitor Evan O’Dwyer said his client is a full-time student and asked for a disclosure order in relation to the evidence available. This was granted by Judge Vincent Deane.