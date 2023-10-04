Gambling addict (22) became money mule after betting €500,000 on smart phone

Mr Ryan's solicitor said he 'has put a lot of work in his recovery' and has not placed a bet in the last 13 months. File image: iStock.

A man who turned over an estimated €500,000 in bets from his smartphone became a “money mule” to meet debts arising from a “chronic gambling addiction”, a court has heard.

At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, solicitor Daragh Hassett for Marcus Ryan (22) told the court that gambling debts prompted his client’s “money mule” offence.

Mr Hassett said Mr Ryan “was gambling large sums”, estimating he turned over €500,000 in bets. “At one stage, he was up €20,000, then down €20,000,” his solicitor said. Mr Hassett said Mr Ryan “was gambling on everything” on his smartphone.

He then “took the bait” when he received an anonymous Snapchat allowing another individual use his bank account.

Mr Ryan of Lakelands, Cullenagh, Ballina, Co Tipperary pleaded guilty that on February 23rd 2022 at AIB bank, Royal Parade, Killaloe he did engage in possessing property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct. He placed €10,000 into an AIB bank account in his own name while being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The charge is contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Sgt John Jenks told the court that Mr Ryan provided his bank card and pin number to an unknown male to allow the man transfer money into his account and it was then withdrawn in denominations in Dublin. Sgt Jenks said “the person involved has not been identified. He was observed on CCTV but was highly disguised”

Sgt Jenks said Mr Ryan made full admissions in relation to the bank account. He said the accused “comes from a good family and when he was approached he put his hands up and he was very co-operative”.

Sgt Jenks said that Mr Ryan “benefited to the tune of €900″ and has no previous convictions.

Judge Alec Gabbett Mr Ryan had a great start in life. “His parents sent him to Villiers secondary school in Limerick. He has struggled with ADHD and wouldn’t be unique there,” he said.

Mr Hassett said that Mr Ryan found an outlet in sports and played interprovincial hockey for Munster.

The solicitor said Mr Ryan “has put a lot of work in his recovery” and has not placed a bet in the last 13 months. He has an app on his phone that blocks gambling.

The judge adjourned the case to March for an updated Probation Report.