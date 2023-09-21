Former manager of Stardust takes stand at inquests into deaths of 48 in nightclub fire

Eamon Butterly photographed in late 1981 with his father Patrick Butterly. He has taken the stand at inquests into the deaths of 48 young people who perished in the Stardust fire. Photograph: Peter Thursfield

Eamon Butterly (78), former manager of the Stardust nightclub, has taken the stand at inquests into the deaths of 48 young people at the venue in 1981.

The public gallery was full as the much-anticipated witness took the oath at Dublin coroner’s court shortly after 11.15am on Thursday.

The registrar then read his 1981 Garda statements into the record, in which he said on the night of the blaze the head doorman, the late Thomas Kennan had told him “all the fire exits were unlocked” between 11pm and 11.30pm.

Mr Butterly’s appearance at Dublin coroner’s court has been long awaited by families of the young people, aged 16 to 27, who died in the blaze in the early hours of February 14th, 1981. Inquests into their deaths have been under way at the Pillar Room at the Rotunda hospital, Dublin since April.

In his statement Mr Butterly said 815 people attended the Stardust nightclub on the night of the fire.

The inquests have heard it was first seen on a bank of seats at the back of a partitioned area known as the West alcove at about 1.40am. It quickly spread up carpet-tiled walls, shooting across a low-hung ceiling and engulfing the entire venue in about four minutes.

Describing the fire, Mr Butterly said in his statement: “I was amazed to see here where the fire was as this area had been partitioned off since last Sunday and the Stardust itself had not been used since that day.

“I saw that the fire extinguishers were not putting out the fire and I shouted at the men to concentrate on getting the people out of the premises.”

He continued: “I then endeavoured as best I could with staff to raise the alarm and clear the building. As the smoke got progressively thicker I realised that I must leave the premises and I did so via the Silver Swan bar through a connecting door.”

He said he saw people “pouring” out the front exits and doormen “pulling people out through the exits”.

“I would like to add that in accordance with normal procedures I asked Tom Kennan, the head doorman, if all the fire exits were unlocked and he answered me that they were and that he had men stationed at each exit in accordance with standard procedure.

“I personally saw that ten of the exits were opened and Tom Keenan then went over to the other exits himself and came back to me and said everything was OK. This occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm,” he told gardaí in 1981.

He said a policy of leaving doors locked until as late at 11.30pm on disco nights had been introduced a few weeks before the disaster. This had been “forced on me by the fact that a large number of people were getting in free due to the actions of their friends who were opening exit doors from the inside,” he said.

Metal grating had been put over toilet windows at the front of the building about three weeks before the blaze, he said. The inquests have heard metal plates and vertical bars were placed over the windows about six weeks before, and descriptions of people screaming at these windows as the fire swept through the building.

“It was necessary because of the following reasons,” said Mr Butterly in 1981. “Patrons in the premises were going into the toilets and their friends outside were breaking the toilet windows and passing in weapons such as knives, hatchets and iron bars. This practice referred to above arose mainly out of the strict searching of the patrons which had been ordered by me in the preceeding weeks.

“On Sunday nights between the hours of 10pm and 12am patrons were going into the toilets and their friends outside were passing in bottles of intoxicating liquor.”

A policy of draping chains over emergency exit push-bars had “originated” with the doormen, Mr Butterly told gardaí. “They had used this practice in other places where they worked. I did not order them to do this, but I was aware of the practice, and did not stop same”.

Asked whether this could cause people trying to escape in an emergency to think the door was locked, he said: “If a person was fleeing to an exit door and has been partly blinded by the smoke all that the person had to do was to push the panic bars and the door opened immediately ... There was a sign on all exit doors save number 2, saying ‘push bar to open’.”

There had been a clear instruction, from him, to management that emergency exits should not be obstructed with a bottle skip or chairs, he said.

He was asked what actions staff were to take in the event of a fire. “No specific instructions were given to the staff in the event of a fire. I felt that as I was not an expert that I would not be aware of what specific instructions should be given to the staff in the event of a fire ... To the best of my knowledge no special training was given to the doormen,” he said.

Asked if the question of fire was ever discussed by management, he said it was “never discussed” with the doormen but was with the kitchen manageress. He “assumed ... an immediate phone call to the fire brigade that the fire brigade would arrive in time to deal with any fire”.

He added no fire officer had attended the building during its conversion, from a food factory to an entertainment venue, between 1977 and 1978.

He said he believed the fire had been started deliberately for several reasons. “The fact that I saw the seats were burning in a straight line and that the flames were running along the top of the said seats; the fact that there was no electrical apparatus in the partitioned off area except the lights in the ceiling which were still operating normally when seen by me at the time of the fire; [the fact] that there had been no shows in the Stardust since the previous Sunday.

He continued: “[The fact] that the fire was first seen up at the back of the tiered area where nobody would have needed to go; the statement of [doorman] PJ Murphy that morning to me in which he said that a girl had come over to him at the door and said, ‘They are after starting a fire in the corner’, and, the history of previous false alarms in the previous weeks in which the location of the fire was stated to be in the curtained off area.“.

The 1981 finding, by Mr Justice Ronan Keane who chaired a tribunal of inquiry into the fire, that the “probable” cause of the fire was arson, was removed from the public record by the Houses of the Oireachtas in 2009.

The statements from Mr Butterly included his account of efforts he made to comply with building regulations during the conversion of a former food factory at Kilmore Road, Artane, into the Stardust venue between 1976 and 1978.

The hearing continues.

