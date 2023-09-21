Department of Justice official ordered to attend court on child abuse images charges

Judge Alan Mitchell directed the defendant come to court on October 5th. Photograph: Collins Courts.

A judge has ordered a senior Department of Justice official accused of possessing child abuse images and videos to appear in court next month to be served with a book of evidence for his trial.

Niall Colgan (38), of Muckross Park, Perrystown, Dublin 12, was excused from attending his case at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

However, Judge Alan Mitchell directed he come to court on October 5th for the next stage of the proceedings.

Mr Colgan was granted bail on August 14 after Detective Garda Alan Young charged him with possessing two videos and eight images of child abuse material on February 1, 2022.

The offence is contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

He is also charged with possessing cannabis at his home on the same date.

His solicitor Damien Coffey and Garda Young confirmed Mr Colgan had been excused from attending court on Thursday if the book of evidence was not ready.

Judge Mitchell noted from a State solicitor that there were no outstanding statements and the book would be ready in two weeks.

Judge Mitchell remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear on October 5 but ordered he attend.

Earlier, Detective Garda Young, from the divisional protective service in Tallaght, told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial indictment in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers. However, the State must serve a book of evidence on the accused before the District Court grants a return for trial order.