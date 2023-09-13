Six charged with 200 counts of money laundering and international terrorism financing

The four men and two women were charged before Dublin District Court

Four men and two women arrested in Dublin have been accused of money laundering and international terrorism financing.

It follows an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit, which charged the six Uzbek and Irish nationals on Tuesday morning after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued directions to bring about 200 charges.

Former truck driver Oybek Jabbarov is accused of 101 offences.

Atica Umat (68), mother-of-three Fatime Jabbarov (43), and Oybek Jabbarov, who live at Gravel Walk Court, Dublin 7; Muhammad Amin (37) Summer Street North, Dublin 1, and Abdurahim Mhadhbi (25) and Dawood Mhadhbi (22), both of Dodderbrook Terrace, Ballycullen, Dublin 24, were all charged with money laundering in connection with alleged offences in the 2010s.

Atica Umat, Oybek Jabbarov, and Muhammad Amin have further charges under the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for collecting, receiving or providing funds for the benefit of a terrorist group.

Mr Jabbarov alone has an additional charge for directing the activities of a criminal organisation from 2009 to 2019.

The six were charged at Garda stations around the city and then brought to appear before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court. There was no objection to bail with conditions.

The DPP has directed a trial on indictment at a higher level, and the judge adjourned five of the cases until October 23rd, when prosecutors are to serve them with books of evidence.

Mr Jabbarov was remanded in custody due to a jurisdictional issue regarding bail for his extra charge for directing a criminal organisation, which requires a High Court decision.

He will face his next hearing on September 19th at Cloverhill District Court.

His co-defendants were granted €500 bail with a range of conditions.

Abdurahim Mhadhbi pleaded via his solicitor to be allowed to continue sending money “capped” at €150 a week to his family in Uzbekistan. However, Judge Smyth noted garda objections and refused.

The accused did not address the court, and the sums involved in the allegations were not read out during the hearing.

Four defendants received legal aid, and the judge noted their statements of means and that some were unemployed.

Abdurahim, who has 48 charges, and Mhadhbi Dawood who has two charges, deferred making legal aid requests.

Judge Smyth heard that Atica Umat’s responses to some of her charges were: “It’s not terrorism, it’s my son; he has four wives,” or “to my son, my family,” and “he is my son, his wives have children”. She made no reply to the rest of her 18 charges.

Fatime Jabbarov had 19 charges, and her replies included: “I sent it to my family, not terrorists”.