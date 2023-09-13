Former Stardust doorman knew ‘attempts were being made’ to blame him for locking of doors

Fresh inquests into the death of 48 people at the Artane venue in the early hours of February 14th, 1981, are being heard. File photograph: Tom Lawlor

A former doorman at the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin, in which 48 young people died in a fire in 1981 “knew efforts or attempts were being made” to blame him for all emergency exits being locked on the night, inquests into the deaths have heard.

Michael Kavanagh, who was 20 at the time of the blaze, who was in the witness box at Dublin coroner’s court for a second day on Wednesday, said he “seen” every exit in the venue locked 85 minutes before the blaze and “didn’t see anyone open them”.

Fresh inquests into the death of 48 people at the Artane venue in the early hours of February 14th, 1981, are being heard following a 2019 direction by then attorney general Séamus Woulfe, on the grounds that the original 1982 inquests did not inquire sufficiently into the cause of the fire.

The jury has heard how, about six weeks before the fire, the policy on emergency exits changed due to concerns people were letting friends in without paying, by opening the exits from inside. Rather than unlocking them and draping chains over the bars to look locked, they were to be kept locked until about midnight.

Describing this as “horrible”, he said it was a policy he followed despite knowing it was dangerous. Nor did he raise his concerns about it with his seniors, believing came from the venue manager, Eamon Butterly.

“I was 20 years of age ... I did say that could be dangerous. Yes, I didn’t say it to anybody. Today what do I think about it? It was a horrible policy. It was horrible to not have done something about it,” he told Des Fahy KC, for families of nine of the dead.

“It was a horrible policy, where it was made clear to you that you were to follow it as part of your job?”

“Yes.”

“By men who were senior to you?”

“Yes.”

“Those men, on your own understanding, were acting on Mr Butterly’s orders?” asked Mr Fahy.

“They were acting on somebody’s orders. The only person I can think of is Mr Butterly ... he [managed] the premises.”

He was questioned about why he had initially, in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, told media and gardaí had had unlocked the exits about 9.40pm, but then retracted this in a Garda statement on February 19th, 1981.

He said, as it was usually his responsibility to open the exits, he feared would be blamed for them not being opened, despite the fact he was following orders from deputy head doorman Leo Doyle not to open them on the night.

He had however told friends, the O’Tooles, all the doors were locked. His father also became aware he had not unlocked the exits and urged him to retract his original claims, which he did in his February 19th statement.

He agreed on Tuesday he had told the tribunal of inquiry into the disaster in summer 1981 all emergency exits were locked between midnight and 12.15am – about 85 minutes before the fire was first seen.

“And that’s what you knew, isn’t is, when you went and told the truth on the 19th?” asked Mr Fahy.

“Yes,” said Mr Kavanagh.

“You also knew, didn’t you, efforts or attempts were being made to blame you for those doors being locked that night,” said Mr Fahy.

“That’s the way I felt, yes,” said Mr Kavanagh.

“That’s the way it was.”

“Yes.”