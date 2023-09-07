Man (89) assaulted in Cork hospital died of cardiac arrest due to brain and spinal injury

Matthew Healy died after being assaulted at Mercy University Hospital in Cork last January. Photograph: Family handout

An 89-year-old man who was fatally assaulted in hospital died of cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Healy, a retired farmer living in Berrings, Co Cork, died on January 22nd last at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork, where he was a patient at the time.

State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told Cork Coroner’s Court on Thursday that she performed a postmortem on Mr Healy at the City Morgue and outlined the cause of death as cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, which was complicated by aspiration of blood due to blunt force trauma.

Sgt Fergus Twomey said a man (30) has been charged with Mr Healy’s murder. A date has not yet been fixed for his trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Coroner Philip Comyn adjourned the inquest until the finalisation of the criminal proceedings. Mr Comyn and Sgt Twomey offered their condolences to the Healy family, a member of which attended the short hearing.

Mr Healy is survived by his sons Vincent and Gerard, daughter Claire and eight grandchildren. His wife Delia died just weeks before her husband. The couple were pre deceased by their daughter Christine, who died as a child.

Mr Healy’s funeral Mass took place in Berrings on January 26th last. Chief celebrant Fr Patrick McCarthy told mourners that the deceased was a “gentle” person who was proud of his family.

“He was proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren always asking after them.”