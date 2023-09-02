Man (30s) to be charged with money laundering after gardaí seize €140,000 in south Dublin

The man is set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

A man has been arrested and charged under suspicion of money laundering offences after gardaí seized over €140,000 in cash while searching a property in south Dublin.

On Thursday evening, gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team searched a building in Dublin 12. A total of €141,000 in cash was seized and two people, a man (30s) and a woman (40s), were arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering.

The woman has since been released without charge, with gardaí saying a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man was charged and is set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

Both individuals were detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at stations in Dublin.

READ MORE

Gardaí say investigations remain ongoing.

Separately, Revenue officers seized about 60kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.2 million in the Dublin area on Friday following an intelligence-led operation.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Coolock and Ballymun District Drugs Units.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.