Vulnerable teenager in danger of being sexually exploited placed in special care

The teenager had come to the attention of gardaí on multiple occasions recently and had been before the District Court on charges including theft.

The High Court has made orders placing a vulnerable teenage boy deemed to be at risk of being exploited by others into special care.

The court heard that the teenager, who has been the subject of care orders since he was an infant, required the secure care placement due to fears about his health and wellbeing.

The court heard that the teenager had been doing very well in foster care until recently.

He then got himself into trouble after he started associating with a gang of older individuals, the court heard.

These people had been using him for their own benefit, and have no interest in his welfare, lawyers for the Child and Family Agency told the court, adding that the teenager’s social workers feared that the boy was in danger of being sexually exploited.

This had resulted in the teenager coming to the attention of gardaí on multiple occasions and had been before the District Court on charges including theft.

He had also engaged in substance abuse and consuming illegal substances.

As a result of his behaviour his foster care placement had broken down.

He was placed in non-secure placement but had absconded on multiple occasions.

The court heard he had only spent a handful of nights at his placement over the last number of months.

He had also been engaging in risk-taking behaviour, had got involved with members of his family who themselves have issues with substance abuse, had threatened others and had been in fights.

The teenager, who has certain learning difficulties, had also required medical treatment in hospital.

He had also been disengaging from his social workers, as well as other people trying to help him.

As a result, the CFA sought orders allowing it to place the teenager in secure, special care where he can get the help and assistance he needs.

The orders keeping the teenager in special care were granted by Mr Justice Michael MacGrath during Wednesday’s vacation sitting of the High Court.

The application was made in respect of the CFA, represented in the proceedings by Mary Phelan BL.

Counsel said that it was an unfortunate situation as the teenager had been doing so well up to his recent events.

The orders were supported by the teenager’s court appointed guardian, represented in the proceedings by Deirdre Lynch BL.

She told the court that the guardian had regarded the teenager’s situation to be such that separate High Court proceedings had been launched against the CFA earlier this month seeking to compel it to place him in special care.

However, that application was put on hold after the teenager was provided with a special care placement.

The court heard that the boy’s father was also supporting the application.

Efforts had been made to contact the boy’s mother, who the court heard has addiction issues. She was not in court and no submissions were made on her behalf.

The boy’s case was adjourned to a date in September.