Boy (13) settles legal action over birth injuries with Drogheda hospital for €225,000

The hospital denied the claims and settled without an admission of liability. Photograph: David Sleator

A 13-year-old boy who sued over the circumstances of his hospital delivery has settled his High Court action for €225,000.

Cathal Grennan of Termonfeckin, Co Louth had, through his father Ciaran Grennan, sued the HSE over the circumstances of his birth at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth on March 13th, 2010.

His Counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC, told the court the boy had a “somewhat stormy” delivery and after his birth he had bruising on his left cheek and around the eye and he also had a drooping eyelid.

The settlement is without an admission of liability.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was an alleged failure to check the foetal head position before the application of the forceps and an alleged failure to check the foetal head position before there was traction.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to take any, or any adequate, precautions to protect the baby from risk of injury.

The claims were denied.

Dr O’Mahony told the court an attempt had been made to deliver the baby with a vacuum cup but a decision was then made to have a forceps delivery.

He said after birth the baby had a lot of bruising on the left side of his face and around his left eye and he also was noted to have a droop of his eyelids. He later had to have surgery to correct the eyelid.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement.