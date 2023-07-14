Man (38) charged with murder after body found near Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal

A 38-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found floating in waters off the Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A 38-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found floating in waters off the Sliabh Liag cliffs in Co Donegal.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, appeared before Judge Éiteáin Cunningham at a special sitting of Ballyshannon Court on Friday after being arrested in Letterkenny on Thursday.

He was charged with the murder of Robert (Robin) Wilkin on June 25th last at a place unknown within the State. The accused did not speak during the short hearing. Mr Wilkin was aged in his mid-60s and from Northern Ireland.

Det Garda Ciaran O’Brien of Ballyshannon Garda station told the court that Mr Vial made no reply after being charged.

Patsy Gallagher, for the accused, said he was not making an application for bail because the nature of the charge. He asked that the case be adjourned back to Letterkenny District Court on Monday. He said he appreciated that a book of evidence was unlikely to be ready by then due to time constraints.

Mr Gallagher also asked for the accused to receive all required medical treatment while in custody. Garda Supt Karen Brady agreed to all matters and Judge Cunningham adjourned the case.

Mr Vial was previously arrested, along with a woman in her 20s, on June 26th on suspicion of a serious assault. It followed information being received by gardaí which led to a large-scale search off Sliabh Liag. Following a major operation involving gardaí, the Irish Coast Guard and the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, a body was recovered on July 3rd.