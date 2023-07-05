Man who threw petrol over wife and set her alight must serve a minimum of 18 years in jail

Det Insp Hazel Miller, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team speaks to the media outside Belfast Crown Court, following the sentencing of Thomas Rainey. Photograph: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A Derry man has been sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

Thomas Rainey (61) of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, Co Derry, murdered Katrina Rainey in October 2021 when he threw a bucket of petrol over her and set her on fire inside a car. Mrs Rainey (53), a former midwife, died of extensive burns. She gave an account of the incident to emergency services at the scene before she died.

He was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court by Mr Justice O’Hara on Wednesday. The judge said: “This is a significant prison sentence for a man of 61 but, given the horror of what he did to his wife, it is the least he deserves.”

Katrina Rainey. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

Rainey had pleaded guilty at the court in May to murdering the mother-of-six at the family farm, and was handed a life sentence. Mr Rainey was remanded in custody for the court to fix the minimum sentence which he would have to serve before being considered for release.

Rainey had initially denied the murder charge at a hearing last November. - PA