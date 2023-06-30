Mother must serve 20 years for stabbing eight-week-old baby son twice through heart

The 31-year-old woman was also given a concurrent sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Friday for the attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter. Photograph: Stephen Hird/Reuters

A mother who stabbed her eight-week-old baby son twice through his heart has been told she must serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder.

The 31-year-old woman was also given a concurrent sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Friday for the attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, wept in the dock as the sentence was delivered by Judge Donna McColgan.

The mother stabbed her children in their Belfast home on the evening of Tuesday, July 27th, 2021, and whilst her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter survived the knife attack, her eight-week-old son died.

She had accepted she stabbed the children but denied the charges. She was convicted of murder and attempted murder in March.

Speaking after the sentencing, PSNI detective inspector Gina Quinn said it had been a “totally distressing case”.

“Police, who were called to a house in Belfast that evening, found the woman with her two injured children.

“The baby boy, who was just eight weeks old, had sustained two stab wounds to his chest. Paramedics transferred the little one to hospital but, tragically, he was pronounced dead later that evening.

“The young girl had also been stabbed in the chest. She was transferred to hospital and survived, thanks to emergency, life-saving surgery.

“Both children had been stabbed by their mother, a parent who should, of course, have been loving, caring and protecting.”