A man is due in court following the discovery of Anna Mooney's body in north Dublin on Thursday

A man (50s) has been charged following the discovery of a body of a woman in north Dublin on Thursday.

Anna Mooney (40s) was found in the kitchen of her home on Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, after gardaí were called there early on Thursday morning.

A man was arrested following the discovery of the mother-of-two’s body, and gardaí on Friday said the man has since been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning.