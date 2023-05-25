Woman (42) extradited from South Africa in connection with 2014 murder of two men in Cavan

Ruth Lawrence at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on October 4th after her arrest by the police at a house in Pellissier, a suburb of Bloemfontein, South Africa Photograph: Supplied

A 42-year-old woman is expected in Dublin on Thursday after being extradited from South Africa in connection with the murder of two men in Co Cavan in 2014.

The remains of Eoin O’Connor (32) and Anthony Keegan (33) were found on Lough Sheelin, a small island on the Cavan-Meath border.

After a month of searches, gardaí were tipped off by locals about a smell coming from the island, caused by the decomposing bodies.

Ruth Lawrence was to be extradited after South Africa’s Department of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed a request was approved earlier this month.

She is expected to be arrested and brought before a District Court sitting on Thursday evening although no specific timing is yet known.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of the arrest of a female in South Africa on foot of an international arrest warrant,” gardaí said in a statement.

“As this is currently a matter for the South African authorities, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.”

Ms Lawrence has spent months in police custody in South Africa’s Free State Province after local law enforcement were tipped off she was hiding in one of the town’s suburbs.

The Clontarf, Dublin native had been working as a tattoo artist when the authorities finally tracked her down. Interpol had issued an arrest warrant in September 2022.

Mr O’Connor and Mr Keegan were not regarded as major criminals. Gardaí believe they were killed by criminals they were trying to collect a drugs debt from.

It is believed they were shot at a different location before their bodies were taken to the island by boat and left under tarpaulin.