Man admits manslaughter of his infant grandson at Dublin home

A man is to be sentenced next month for the manslaughter of his infant grandson at their Dublin home almost four years ago.

Chang Teng Wang (57) of Melville Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday where he was arraigned.

Speaking through a Mandarin interpreter, Wang pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Seán Wang at Melville Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11 on August 15th, 2019.

Judge Orla Crowe adjourned the case for sentencing on June 7th. She remanded Wang on continuing bail to that date.

At a previous hearing at Dublin District Court Det Gda Siobhán Tolan said the baby boy was in the care of his grandfather at his home in Finglas. The baby’s parents were out with friends at the time.

It was alleged that shortly after midnight on August 13th, 2019 the child arrived at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest and accompanied by his parents.

Medical staff performed CPR 40 times after which a heartbeat was detected. He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he lost his fight for life two days later, the court heard.