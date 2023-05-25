Galway landlord (80) accused of lunging at tenant while operating a circular saw is remanded on bail

Thomas Walsh (80) from Lena Clotha, Waterdale, Claregalway is accused of endangerment following, what Ballinasloe Court was told, was a dispute over rent being owed. Photograph: Declan Tiernan

A county Galway landlord, accused of operating a circular saw in an aggressive and threatening manner, has been remanded on continuing bail.

Thomas Walsh (80) from Lena Clotha, Waterdale, Claregalway is accused of endangerment following, what Ballinasloe Court was told, was a dispute over rent being owed.

The defendant, who appeared in court, is accused of intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct at Dunlo Hill, Ballinasloe on April 17th last.

He is alleged to have lunged at Mr Mohammad Raheel while operating a power hand saw in an aggressive and threatening manner which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

In Ballinasloe Court yesterday, there was an application by the state for an adjournment to the July 27th court as they were awaiting DPP directions regarding where the case will be heard – in the district court or if Walsh will be sent forward for trial to the Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Stan O’Grady (prosecuting) said that it was a difficult enough file as the allegations involved a tenant and a landlord.

Defending solicitor Gearoid Geraghty said that he had no objection to the application for the adjournment as free legal aid was continued.

The defendant first appeared before Loughrea District Court three days after the alleged incident. At that court, it was stated that footage had appeared on social media of an incident at a rental property in Ballinasloe.

Bail was granted by Judge James Faughnan for the defendant to appear before Thursday’s sitting of Ballinasloe Court. The judge has now remanded him on continuing bail to appear before Ballinasloe Court on July 27th for DPP directions.